San Diego Musical Theatre Presents ALL SHOOK UP

SDMT kicks off this summer with the feel good comedy All Shook Up. Nominated for 3 Outer Critics Circle awards including Best Musical, featuring the songs of Elvis Presley. Loosely based on Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," "All Shook Up" tells the story of a small town girl with big dreams from somewhere in the middle of a square state in the middle of a square decade, and the motorcycle-riding stud she falls for. He changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that'll have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel."

This show is certain to be an audience favorite and will be directed by San Diego Musical Theaters seasoned veteran, Robert J. Townsend in his directing debut for SDMT. When Robert is not onstage he directs his students at Westview High School and is excited to bring decades of Broadway performing and directing experience to All Shook Up, a personal favorite.

"What excites me about the show is how much there is to love about it. Incredible songs, people searching for love, the reawakening of the human spirit... it's light hearted and deeply moving all at the same time. I'm excited to return to the piece that constantly surprises and delights me every time I get to dig into it!"

Joining Townsend on the creative team is choreographer, Michael Mizerany. Former Associate Artistic Director of Malashock Dance, Michael has choreographed extensively, for regional theatres in San Diego and is thrilled to make his debut for SDMT in the upcoming production.

"I have always loved the music of Elvis Presley. From Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog and It's Now or Never, the songs are timeless. The choreography will be high energy, athletic and of course, you will see many of Elvis' signature pelvic moves. The dance ensemble is terrific so be on the lookout for some amazing and spectacular partnering as well as some gasp-inducing lifts."

Producers Gary and Erin Lewis have been waiting for this show all year! Their love for Elvis and our patron survey indicated that this show was a must for the 2019 season. Erin reflects on the first time she saw the show:

"Growing up in the 1950's, Elvis was a phenomenon and I just loved him and his songs. He could sing it all, pop, ballad, country and gospel. The first time I saw All Shook Up, I noticed how I anticipated what the next song would be as the story would unfold. It will be fun to watch our audiences do the same. They will be in for a real treat - the perfect summer show! I can't wait for All Shook Up, I'll probably be at every performance!"

We are certain this show will win you over somewhere between"Jailhouse Rock" and "Can't Help Falling in Love", but don't blame us if you leave with your hips swinging!

The creative team for ALL SHOOK UP includes: Robert J. Townsend (Director), Michael Mizerany (Choreographer), Don LeMaster (Music Director), Mike Buckley (Set Design), Michelle Miles (Lighting Design), Jon Fredette (Sound Design), Janet Pitcher (Costume Design), Peter Herman (Wig/Hair Design), Heather Longfellow (Property Master), Kendell Northrop (Property Master), Paul Morgavo (Stage Manager).

The ALL SHOOK UP cast includes: Krista Feallock (Natalie), Jesse Bradley (Chad), Richard Van Slyke (Jim Haller), Erin Vanderhyde (Sylvia), Brooke Henderson (Lorraine), Noah Filley (Dennis), Sami Nye (Miss Sandra), Barbara Schoenhofer (Mayor Hyde), Brendan Dallaire (Dean Hyde), Anthony J. Ballard (Sheriff Earl), Olivia Lucci (Ensemble), Liliana Rodriguez (Ensemble), Alyssa (Ajay) Junious (Ensemble), Holly Echsner (Ensemble), Madeline Edwards (Ensemble), Donny Gersonde (Ensemble), Isaac Jackson (Ensemble), Henry Austin (Ensemble), Isaiah Engram (Ensemble), Clay Stefanki* (Ensemble).

*Member of Actors Equity

Performances for ALL SHOOK UP run August 2nd through September 1, 2019 at the Horton Grand Theatre in San Diego's Gaslamp district. For more information on ALL SHOOK UP and SDMT's 2019 Season, call the box office at (858) 560-5740 or visit www.sdmt.org.





