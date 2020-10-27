San Diego Musical Theatre Announces Under The Stars Spooktacular Concert

Streaming now through November 1, 2020.

San Diego Musical Theatre has announced the "SDMT Stars Under The Stars Spooktacular Concert" streaming now thru November 1, 2020.

Back by popular demand, SDMT Stars Under the Stars concert series presents a Spooktacular Concert that brings the best of Broadway's more notable chiller-thriller musical selections performed for this frightfully entertaining streaming concert.

"We received overwhelmingly rave reviews for our debut Stars Under The Stars Benefit Concert with many fans requesting additional concerts," said Jill Townsend, SDMT Artistic Director. "Spooktacular will be a perfectly ghoulish concert for musical theatre lovers to enjoy during their Halloween weekend festivities."

Featuring ten of San Diego's incredible artists, SDMT Stars Under The Stars Spooktacular performers include Alexa Querin, Bets Malone, Chris Bona, David Engel, Drew Bradford, Emma Nossal, James Royce Edwards, Jessica Soza, Larry Raben, Michael Thomas-Visgar, Robert J. Townsend, Eboni Muse.

"I can't tell you how fantastic it is to be back on-stage and in front of a live audience," said Larry Raben. "Even with all the implemented Covid-19 recommended protocols of

temperature checks, social distancing and wearing of mask, everyone, audience and performers, had a spooktacularly great time!"

Proceeds from this special event will go directly towards the SDMT fundraiser campaign to produce their 2021 season and bring artists, creative team, crew and orchestra back to the Horton Grand Theatre. Visit http://bit.ly/SDMTSpooktacular to get your tickets today!

