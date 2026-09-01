San Diego Junior Theatre Announces 79th Season Lineup

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San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, invites audiences to discover a world where Anything Can Happen.

The season opens with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (October 23-November 8, 2026), where Charlie Bucket's remarkable journey into Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory proves that kindness, curiosity, and hope can unlock extraordinary opportunities. Next, HOLES (January 8-17, 2027) brings Louis Sachar's acclaimed novel to the stage, following Stanley Yelnats as he uncovers long-buried secrets and discovers that friendship and determination can change the course of a family's future.

The youngest audience members can enjoy Wake Up, Brother Bear! (January 23-24, 2027), a story celebrating curiosity, nature, and the excitement of discovering the world through fresh eyes. Laughter then takes center stage with Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School JR. (March 5-21, 2027), as everyone's favorite first grader navigates the everyday adventures of growing up with honesty, humor, and boundless imagination.

The season continues with the beloved musical Mary Poppins (April 30-May 16, 2027), where an unforgettable nanny reminds the Banks family that a little imagination and togetherness can transform everyday life into something extraordinary. Disney's Aladdin JR. (July 2-18, 2027) follows with a magical adventure celebrating courage, self-discovery, and the importance of staying true to yourself.

Season 79 concludes with Hadestown: Teen Edition (July 30-August 15, 2027), a contemporary retelling of the ancient myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, exploring love, hope, sacrifice, and the enduring belief that even in the darkest moments, stories have the power to inspire us to begin again.

'Season 79 is a celebration of possibility,' said Joey Price, Junior Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. 'Whether we're stepping inside a chocolate factory, soaring over London with Mary Poppins, or journeying to the underworld in Hadestown, every story invites audiences to believe in the impossible. That's what theatre does best. It reminds us that anything can happen.'

TOUR DATES

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: October 23-November 8, 2026

HOLES: January 8-17, 2027

Wake Up, Brother Bear!: January 23-24, 2027

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School JR.: March 5-21, 2027

Mary Poppins: April 30-May 16, 2027

Disney's Aladdin JR.: July 2-18, 2027

Hadestown: Teen Edition: July 30-August 15, 2027

The final Saturday performance of each production (Wake Up, Brother Bear! excluded) will be ASL interpreted. For prime viewing of our interpreters, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or contact the box office directly at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Tickets are on sale now for all Season 79 productions. All performances take place in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $22. Groups purchasing 15 tickets or more in the same transaction may obtain $16 tickets by entering GRP79 at checkout. For tickets and additional information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

BECOME A SEASONED DONOR

Junior Theatre's Seasoned Donor program returns for Season 79. Households that make a designated donation of $250 or more by July 31, 2027 may purchase $15 tickets (regularly $20 to $22) for any Season 79 production. There are no blackout dates or limit to the number of discounted tickets purchased; however, tickets must be purchased by the donor household in their name. Seasoned Donor tickets are available exclusively through the box office and are subject to availability. To make your donation and purchase tickets, please call the box office at 619-239-8355.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO JUNIOR THEATRE

Since 1948, San Diego Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for youth of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination, and independent thinking. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork, and build a skill set not only for the theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. There is a role for everyone at Junior Theatre!

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