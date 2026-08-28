Video: ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre Performs 'Dead or Alive'

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San Diego Musical Theatre has posted another performance clip from its ongoing production of ROCK OF AGES, this time spotlighting a rendition of "Dead or Alive" as staged on the SDMT Stage. The number joins a growing collection of video content the theatre has released while the jukebox musical continues its run through September 13.

ROCK OF AGES is set during the final days of 1980s glam rock on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, following aspiring rock star Drew as he chases stardom while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl newly arrived from Kansas. Their story unfolds against a backdrop of looming change, as German developers threaten to demolish the fabled Strip and replace it with a shopping mall. The show's score draws on hits from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, weaving the music into the plot as Drew, Sherri and the rest of the cast try to save the Strip, and themselves, before it's too late.

The San Diego production has drawn attention for its embrace of the material's campy, over-the-top energy. In a review of the production, BroadwayWorld called it 'a big, loud, delightfully ridiculous blast of '80s hair-band camp' that 'knows exactly what it is,' crediting director Jonathan Sangster with delivering 'an incredibly strong production filled with talented performers, big vocals, energetic choreography, a live band, and enough rock 'n' roll to make the audience feel like they have accidentally wandered onto the Sunset Strip in 1987.'

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