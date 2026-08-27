Video: Watch 'Here I Go Again' from ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre

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ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre is featured in a new video showcasing a performance of "Here I Go Again," one of the rock anthems woven into the jukebox musical's score. The clip gives audiences a taste of the number as staged on the SDMT Stage, where the production is running through September 13, 2026.

Set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, ROCK OF AGES follows Drew, an aspiring rock star hoping to make it big on the Sunset Strip, and Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas. Their romance plays out against the threat of German developers looking to demolish the storied Strip and replace it with a capitalist strip mall. The musical draws its score from hit bands of the era, including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake.

The number arrives as part of SDMT's run of the show, which the company has promoted through a series of videos leading up to and during the production, including cast introductions and behind-the-scenes footage from the Sunset Strip-inspired staging.

BroadwayWorld's review of ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre described the production as an incredibly strong showing of ’80s hair-band camp, complete with big vocals, energetic choreography and a live band.

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