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Video: ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre Performs 'High Enough'

The clip captures another power ballad from SDMT's staging of the glam-rock jukebox musical.

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ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre is the subject of a new video showcasing a performance of "High Enough," one of the power ballads featured in the jukebox musical's soundtrack of 1980s rock anthems. The clip offers a look at the number as staged on the SDMT Stage.

ROCK OF AGES is set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, where aspiring rock star Drew dreams of taking the stage as the next big thing while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas. Their romance unfolds against the backdrop of the fabled Sunset Strip, which is threatened when German developers arrive with plans to turn it into a strip mall. The jukebox musical's score draws on hits from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake.

The production has drawn attention for its embrace of '80s hair-band camp, with a prior BroadwayWorld review describing SDMT's staging as filled with big vocals, energetic choreography and a live band under director Jonathan Sangster.

The release of the "High Enough" clip follows other video content SDMT has shared from the production, including a performance of "Here I Go Again." Watch that performance here.

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