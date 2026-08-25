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North Coast Repertory Theatre is celebrating its landmark 45th season with a lineup of seven productions spanning world premieres, West Coast debuts, a Broadway hit, and a beloved musical. Under the artistic direction of David Ellenstein, the 2026-2027 season includes the West Coast premieres of GOODNIGHT, OSCAR and VINELAND PLACE, the Broadway comedy THE COTTAGE, George Bernard Shaw's MISALLIANCE, an intimate revival of MY FAIR LADY, the San Diego premiere of Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE, and the world premiere musical Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE.

Ellenstein, who was born into a theatrical family and has worked in theatres across the country for more than five decades, joined North Coast Rep in 2003. A veteran of more than 300 productions and the recipient of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for 2018 Director of the Year, he has directed an extensive range of classics, contemporary works, musicals, and world premieres at the theatre, including LOUISA GILLIS, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, THE CHERRY ORCHARD, and THE HOMECOMING. This season he directs both MISALLIANCE and Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Ellenstein about the vision behind the 45th season, the record-high subscription numbers, and how running North Coast Rep has changed over more than two decades at the helm.

What was your vision as you started assembling the lineup for North Coast Rep's landmark 45th season?

To create another balanced season of productions to continue the success we have been achieving. A varied season filled with premieres, dramas, comedies and musicals so that each time a subscriber attends they see something different and surprising.

Subscriptions are at their highest point in the theatre's history. What do you attribute that success to?

Loyalty and trust. Our subscribers understand that while no one will like every play, they will see a well-produced and well-acted production. They have come to understand that we care about our audience and will be sure that the programming we present will be mostly to their liking.

How does it feel to reach this milestone after leading the theatre since 2003?

It is a proud and grateful time. To know that we have created a theatre and theatre experience where our audience feels we are their home theatre. We appreciate and care for our audience and so they appreciate and care for us.

Looking back, what has changed most about running North Coast Rep since you first became Artistic Director?

We grew into a fully professional organization, hiring 90% union actors and putting the funds back into our artists and productions. It took time, but we have grown in stature, budget and quality. Hopefully we will continue that upward arch.

How has the San Diego theatre audience evolved over the years you've been at the helm?

They are a vibrant and enthusiastic group. They love and appreciate good theatre and want more of it. The theatre scene has been burgeoning for several decades, and it continues to be a great place to be part of that community of theatre goers.

With three premieres in this season alone, how do you balance introducing new work with producing beloved classics like MY FAIR LADY?

That has been a major part of our success, to mix things up. Premieres are sometimes harder to excite audiences with, but when they are surrounded by great known works, the blend becomes much more enticing and the whole package becomes a desirable thing to commit to.

What drew you to direct both MISALLIANCE and Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE yourself this season?

I love Shaw, and in particular MISALLIANCE, so it was a no brainer for me to want to direct that one. Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE is a brand-new musical by my collaborators Omri Schein and Daniel M. Lincoln who created THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES with me several seasons back. I couldn't not be part of this creative adventure with them, and our work to create this new work based on Gene Wilder's novel has included me since the idea of its inception.

Can you talk about the process of bringing Gene Wilder'S MY FRENCH WHORE to the stage as a world premiere musical?

First the idea, brought to me by my dear friend Omri Schein. Then getting Danny Lincoln on board as well. With the help of our wonderful Board member Karen Wilder (Gene's widow) to secure the rights to Gene's charming and bittersweet novella. Then the writing and adapting and composing begins, going through draft after draft. Next up will be a three-day in-house workshop with a wonderful cast, where we will hear and work on the book and score. Rewrite will ensue out of that and continue all the way until rehearsal begins in the summer of 2027, then we premiere our new work!

What excites you most about the West Coast Premieres of GOODNIGHT, OSCAR and VINELAND PLACE?

Bringing new and exciting American theatre to San Diego. Both plays will end up being done all over the country, and allowing our audience to experience what is current in the theatre world is an extremely important part of our mission.

MY FAIR LADY is being staged in an intimate setting. What unique opportunities does that scale offer compared to larger productions of the show?

Focusing up close on the relationships and the real drama inherent in the iconic songs and text. Feeling part of a show that you usually only get to witness from afar has been a great success for us with musicals like THE MOST HAPPY FELLA and PIPPIN. MY FAIR LADY should be a natural to continue that idea and form. And how can you beat that score!

As you reflect on your tenure, what are you most proud of in terms of the theatre's growth and reputation?

The consistent and varied programming we've offered has allowed us to be embraced as North County's professional theatre. Amazing artists desire to work here, and we're known as a great place to work. Our staff feels like a big family working to lift the life experience of all who attend. We are bringing positive theatrical art to a community that is hungry for it, and appreciative of it.

What do you hope audiences take away from the 2026-27 season as a whole?

Joy, pathos, kindness, laughter and an understanding that despite our differences we are on this ride together.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional equity theatre founded in 1982 and now celebrating its 45th season in Solana Beach, CA. Subscriptions and individual tickets for the 2026-2027 season are available now through the box office. For more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call (858) 481-1055.

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