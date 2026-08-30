Video: San Diego Musical Theatre Shares ROCK OF AGES Sizzle Reel
New footage compiles highlights from the glam rock staging now playing in San Diego.
San Diego Musical Theatre has posted a new sizzle reel compiling highlights from its current production of ROCK OF AGES, offering a fast-cut preview of the glam rock spectacle now running on the SDMT Stage. The footage pulls together glimpses of the costuming, choreography and live band sound that have defined the show's run.
ROCK OF AGES is the jukebox musical built around hit songs from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake. Set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, the story follows aspiring rock star Drew, who longs to take the stage as the next big thing while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas. Their rock 'n' roll fairy tale is threatened when German developers arrive with plans to turn the Strip into a capitalist strip mall.
The production continues at San Diego Musical Theatre through September 13. The theatre has released a steady stream of video content throughout the run, including performance clips and behind-the-scenes footage, building anticipation around the show's final weeks.
The sizzle reel arrives on the heels of SDMT's recent review coverage, which described the production as a loud, delightfully ridiculous blast of '80s hair-band camp featuring big vocals and energetic choreography.
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