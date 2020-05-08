San Diego Gay Men's Chorus Postpones RETURN TO BROADWAY to April 2021

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus has released the following statement regarding the postponement of "Return to Broadway":

Out of respect for the continued good health and safety of our audiences and singers, and under the guidance of State and Local leaders, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely postpone our concert "Return to Broadway." With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to provide confirmed dates for "Return to Broadway," but our intent is to reschedule for mid-April of 2021. Our concert "The 80's," which was originally scheduled for this summer, continues to be tentatively rescheduled for the summer of 2021. This year's annual holiday concert "Jingle" is still tentatively scheduled for December 12-13, 2020.



The current restrictions on gathering in groups and the gradual but phased re-opening of the state economy has led us to this decision. We continue to be unable to gather in person each week to rehearse and we do not see a positive resolution to this situation in the near future. Online alternatives to rehearsing and working together have proven to be difficult and ineffective to prepare for live or virtual performances. While we continue to explore creative ways to keep our singers engaged and investigate opportunities for virtual performances in the community, the reality is that we are forced to remain "dark" for the foreseeable future. Our venue, the Historic Balboa Theatre, and the Civic Theatre in downtown San Diego have also canceled or postponed all engagements into the future, including the remainder of this year's Broadway San Diego summer season.



If you have purchased individual tickets for "Return to Broadway" on August 1 or 2, or you had purchased tickets for our original April dates and had those tickets "rolled over" to August, you will receive information in the next few days about your options, including requesting a refund. This information will be coming from the Balboa Theater, Ticketmaster or the Chorus Office, depending on where you purchased your tickets. We also ask you to please consider converting your ticket purchase into a donation to SDGMC as opposed to requesting a refund. This donation is your investment in the future of the Chorus at a time when we greatly need your support.



If you are a season subscriber, our Operations and Relationship Manager Angela Kanish will be reaching out to you to discuss your options, including a refund of your ticket purchase, applying your purchase to a future season, or converting your subscription into a donation to the Chorus.



We are also working with community leaders to support their efforts. We are thinking "outside the box" as we are approached to make online appearances at virtual events this year. We are also looking at ways to stream past concert performances and make those available to you.



Thank you for supporting SDGMC during this challenging time of wellness and economic uncertainty. Please be well and stay safe and healthy.





