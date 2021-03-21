San Diego Civic Youth Ballet Returns to In-Person Classes

The show must go on for the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, which has returned to in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began, CBS8 reports.

Now, the classes take place outside, with masks and social distancing in place, in the courtyard of Casa De Prado in Balboa Park.

"We ended up outside. Once we were given the green light to dance outside together, obviously distance with masks," said President & CEO of the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, Molly Terbovich-Ridenhour. "It gave the chance for the dancers to see each other face to face. And so being together is one of the aspects that we miss the most."

The company lost about 30% of their dancers through the pandemic and had to cancel all of their in-person performances for their 75th anniversary last year.

"Dance is for everybody and that really is one of our true values and that you can truly dance anywhere, whether it be your backyard, in the park, in a classroom, in your living room," said Terbovich-Ridenhour. "But everyone has a chance to be a dancer."

