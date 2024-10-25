SPRING AWAKENING, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND & More Set for Oceanside Theatre Company 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oceanside Theatre Company has revealed its 2025 Subscription Season at the Brooks Theater in Oceanside. Curated by Artistic Director Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, the season will showcase a diverse lineup of powerful and engaging productions that push the boundaries of storytelling, offering audiences a dynamic mix of drama, music, and comedy that challenge and inspire.

The 2025 season opens with the hard-hitting wrestling drama-comedy The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (March 21 - April 6), exploring race, politics, and ambition through the spectacle of professional wrestling. Following is the beloved, Tony Award-winning musical Once on This Island (May 30 - June 15), which tells the story of a peasant girl's journey of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery set against the backdrop of Caribbean folklore. Spring Awakening (August 29 - September 14) brings a rebellious rock musical that delves into the turbulent emotions of adolescence while tackling issues of mental health, sexuality, and the journey to adulthood. Rounding out the season is Latin History for Morons (December 5 - 21), a hilarious and captivating show where playwright John Leguizamo sets out to uncover forgotten Latino heroes from history for his son's school project.

Season Subscriptions are available beginning November 1, 2024, and Single Tickets are available beginning December 1, 2024. OTC is the resident company of Brooks Theater, located at 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054. (Parking at Civic Center, 300 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054.)

"One of the first tasks we asked of Blax when he joined our staff was to curate our 2024 season," said Managing Director, Alex Goodman. "He delivered a vibrant, eclectic selection of shows that have attracted many new patrons to Oceanside this year. The plays we have lined up in 2025 continue that ambitious path, offering another season of exciting productions designed to engage and unite our community. These works challenge traditional ideals of theatre, expanding the conversation around what theatre can be and who it is for, fostering a true sense of belonging."

"OTC's 2025 season will explore diverse stories and innovative storytelling," said Burroughs. "These four shows tackle social issues and relationships in ways that will invite audiences to reflect on life choices. How can the lessons from these stories be applied to our daily lives and help us grow as a society? With adventure driving exploration and reflection shaping introspection, this season offers both, inviting audiences to engage on multiple levels."

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY - March 21 - April 6

Written by Kristoffer Diaz

Co-Directed by Kevin "Blax" Burroughs & Durwood Murray

"I know that I'm wrong here, I should just be like you, and keep my mouth shut and make it work. But when I see something's wrong, I gotta say something. I gotta do something. I gotta solve it."

Co-directed by Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs and Durwood Murray, the explosive The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity body slams its way into the world of professional wrestling, where larger-than-life personas and real-world politics collide. At the heart of the story is Macedonio "Mace" Guerra, a lifelong wrestling fan turned "jobber," paid to lose in the ring to make the bigger stars look good. But when Mace teams up with Vigneshwar Paduar, a fast-talking Brooklynite of Indian descent, the wrestling execs craft a controversial narrative, casting them as "terrorists." Mace and Vigneshwar, however, are determined to flip the script-pushing their characters to the extreme to expose the unspoken racism and deep-rooted politics within the industry.

Winner of the 2011 Obie Award for Best New American Play, the 2008 National Latino Playwriting Award, and a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is a high-octane, thought-provoking satire that leaves everything on the mat. Directed by Murray in his OTC debut, this production is set to deliver a powerful punch of humor, courage, and social commentary.

Special Events:

Preview Night - Friday, March 21

Opening Night - Saturday, March 22

Military Matinee - Sunday, March 23

Artist Talkback - Sunday, March 30

Industry Night - Monday, March 31

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - May 30 - June 15

Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Directed by Kevin "Blax" Burroughs

"Throughout what we live and we believe, our lives become the stories that we weave."

OTC's first musical of the season, Once on This Island, brings the captivating Caribbean-set retelling of The Little Mermaid to the Brooks Theater stage. Based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl, this poignant story follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a boy from the wealthier side of the island. Her journey of love, self-discovery, and bravery crosses class divides, offering audiences a heartfelt tale of resilience and the transformative power of storytelling.

The original Broadway productions of Once on This Island garnered three Laurence Olivier Award nominations and sixteen Tony Award nominations across its original run and 2017 revival, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. "This is a show I've been dreaming of directing for years," shared Burroughs. "I've been immersed in this story as a performer, and now I'm eager to bring my vision of it to the stage-one that celebrates its rich cultural roots and emotional depth."

Special Events:

Preview Night - Friday, May 30

Opening Night - Saturday, May 31

Military Matinee - Sunday, June 1

Artist Talkback - Saturday, June 7

Industry Night - Monday, June 9

SPRING AWAKENING - August 29 - September 14

Book & Lyrics by Steven Slater

Music by Duncan Sheik

Directed by Gerilyn Brault

"Those you've known and lost still walk behind you"

Directed by Oceanside native Gerilyn Brault, Spring Awakening is OTC's second mainstage musical of the season, bringing the raw energy of this angsty rock musical to the Brooks Theater stage. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening tells the powerful story of young people in 1890's Germany on the cusp of adulthood, grappling with their emerging identities, desires, and the oppressive forces around them. The musical's electrifying fusion of rock and emotional intensity explores timeless themes of sexuality, rebellion, and self-discovery in ways that are as relevant today as ever.

"I knew I wanted Gerilyn to direct at OTC," shared Burroughs. "When she expressed her passion for this show, it felt like the perfect fit. The themes of Spring Awakening-from mental health to the struggles of finding one's place in the world-are deeply important and continue to resonate with audiences."

Spring Awakening is a thought-provoking, groundbreaking piece that tackles difficult subjects such as suicide, sexual exploration, and mental health, with honesty and raw emotion. With its emotional exploration of adolescence and its challenges, this production of Spring Awakening invites audiences to confront these enduring themes and reflect on the complexities of growing up in today's world.

Special Events:

Preview - Friday, August 29

Opening Night - Saturday, August 30

Military Matinee - Sunday, August 31

Artist Talkback - Saturday, September 6

Industry Night - Monday, September 8

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS - December 5th - 21st

Written by John Leguizamo

Directed by Patrice Amon

Starring Herbert Siguenza

"Now I don't know about y'all, but I've always felt like my history was being kept from me: on TV, movies, textbooks, practically everywhere."

Latin History For Morons is a hilarious and insightful exploration inspired by the glaring absence of Latinos in American history textbooks. In this uproarious comedy, John Leguizamo embarks on a frenetic quest to uncover a Latin hero for his son's school project. With his signature comedic flair, he delivers a whirlwind recap of the Aztec Empire and shines a light on the unsung Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, distilling three thousand years of history-from the Mayans to Pitbull-into one hundred and ten irreverent and uncensored minutes that are both entertaining and enlightening.

"We could not be more excited to bring San Diego legend Herbert Siguena to the Brooks Theatre this winter with this hilarious show," says Goodman. "As a founding member of Culture Clash, Herb has amazing comedic chops, and he has several one-person shows on his resume that he has written and performed in all over the country. We think his interpretation of John Leguizamo's work will delight Oceanside audiences - and everyone else too!"

OTC's production of Latin History For Morons marks the first staging in San Diego outside of Leguizamo's original touring production. Previously, the show made its local debut at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2016, followed by a one-night-only performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre in 2019.

Special Events:

Preview - Friday, December 5

Opening Night - Saturday, December 6

Military Matinee - Sunday, December 7

Artist Talkback - Saturday, December 13

Industry Night - Monday, December 15

Preview Nights offer discounted tickets, Opening Nights include a VIP reception before and after the show, Military Matinees offer free tickets to veterans and active duty military, and Artist Talkbacks include a post show discussion with members of the creative team, made possible, in part, by a generous grant from the Prebys Foundation.

Comments