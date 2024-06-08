SHOWBIZ WITH THE MIZ: RISING STARS to Play Clark Cabaret This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Compulsion Dance & Theatre for SHOW BIZ WITH THE MIZ: RISING STARS. The evening will showcase the incredible talents and wonderful voices of some of San Diego's most promising newcomers.

Performers Include Ella Caidar, Maya Caidar, Bobby Chiu, Jay Dee Diresto, Calleigh LaMarche, Maria Hall, Ali Nelson, and Paulina Zepeda.

Show Biz With The Miz: Rising Stars

June 24th and 25th at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Clark Cabaret (at Diversionary Theater)

4545 Park Blvd.

All tickets: $22

https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/

Seating is limited, advance purchase is highly recommended.

