SHOWBIZ WITH THE MIZ: RISING STARS to Play Clark Cabaret This Month

Performances will be held on June 24th and 25th at 8 p.m.

By: Jun. 08, 2024
SHOWBIZ WITH THE MIZ: RISING STARS to Play Clark Cabaret This Month
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Join Compulsion Dance & Theatre for SHOW BIZ WITH THE MIZ: RISING STARS. The evening will showcase the incredible talents and wonderful voices of some of San Diego's most promising newcomers.

LATEST NEWS

SHOWBIZ WITH THE MIZ: RISING STARS to Play Clark Cabaret This Month
Video: First Look at FAT HAM at The Old Globe
EMMA THE MUSICAL Returns To Chance Theater This September
The Old Globe to Present H6: The Experience Featuring Events, Workshops & More

Performers Include Ella Caidar, Maya Caidar, Bobby Chiu, Jay Dee Diresto, Calleigh LaMarche, Maria Hall, Ali Nelson, and Paulina Zepeda.

Show Biz With The Miz: Rising Stars

June 24th and 25th at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Clark Cabaret (at Diversionary Theater)

4545 Park Blvd.

All tickets: $22

https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/

Seating is limited, advance purchase is highly recommended.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos