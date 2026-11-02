SACRA/PROFANA to Present Holiday Concert MYSTERIOUS AND MAGNIFICENT in San Diego

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SACRA/PROFANA will present Mysterious and Magnificent, a holiday concert exploring mystery, wonder and celebration on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, San Diego (2111 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, in Mission Valley). Mysterious and the Magnificent brings together music inspired by the holidays in beautiful modern settings drawn from ancient Latin texts.

'This concert draws upon seasonal texts that will be well known to choral aficionados, the Latin motet 'O Magnum Mysterium' and the canticle 'Magnificat,'' said Juan Carlos Acost, artistic director of SACRA/PROFANA. 'In this program we tried to capture and explore the magic and mystery inherent in this time of year through beautiful contemporary choral settings of familiar texts.'

The program's first half features Francis Poulenc's and Morten Lauridsen's interpretations of O Magnum Mysterium, along with works by contemporary women composers, including In the Stillness by Britney Boykin, On this Silent Night by Sarah Quartel, and Dormi Jesu by Abbie Betinis.

The second half of the program features the West Coast premiere of Krishan Oberoi's new orchestration of Imant Raminsh's Magnificat for strings and piano. Oberoi is the Founding Director of SACRA/PROFANA and will join Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta on the podium for the performance.

'Krishan is a visionary, creative force, and a musical entrepreneur,' said Acosta. 'A chance to bring his new work to audiences in San Diego is very exciting and I think they are absolutely going to love it.'

Mysterious and Magnificent will take place at First United Methodist Church, San Diego, a glass-walled, cathedral-inspired space that echoes the concert's connection between ancient traditions and contemporary music.

Parking is free, and tickets run $15 - $40, available at sacraprofana.org.

SACRA/PROFANA's nonprofit partner for Mysterious and Magnificent is Mama's Kitchen. Mama's Kitchen believes that everyone is entitled to the basic necessity of life - nutritious food. Our services improve the health and well-being of individuals and families vulnerable to malnutrition due to critical illness.



Photo Credit: Trevor Norkowski.

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