Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at New Village Arts will have you tapping your feet and wishing for some rain

The classic musical SINGIN' IN THE RAIN comes to the New Village Arts stage with singing, and dancing, and will make you wish for a little rain in the forecast. You can join Lockwood, Lamont, and the whole gang through July 2nd.

Directed by AJ Knox, the show has the feeling of two golden age musical mainstays; a bustling studio backlot feel that the location and the movie provide, but also the musical theatre creative energy of "Let's go put on a show!" It makes for a very entertaining and tap-happy musical experience from the talented cast.

A quick review of the plot for anyone unfamiliar: Don Lockwood (Anthony Michael Vacio) is a silent screen heartthrob who loathes his dimwitted and abrasive costar Lina Lamont (Audrey Ward). Still, the public loves them as an onscreen and off-screen couple. His best friend Cosmo (Xavier J. Bush) helps him avoid obnoxious fans and costars alike and also provides the music when Don and Lina are filming.

The plot thickens after Don has two chance encounters with an aspiring actress named Kathy Seldon ( Emma Nossal), which leads to romance, as well as some creative problem-solving when silent films evolve into "talkies." Studio head R.F. Simpson (Kiara Hudlin) wants to dub in Kathy's voice for Lina in the next Lockwood and Lamont feature, but Lina hates Kathy so she can't know.

Written by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, this madcap musical moves along quickly allowing moments for everyone to shine before briskly moving on to keep everything moving.

The chemistry between the main trio is easy and entertaining, allowing them all to interact in a delightfully easy way that makes them even more endearing. Vacio is charming as Lockwood, while Nossal is feisty as Kathy, and they make an engaging couple as they dance, sing, and fall in love. Both have good voices and excellent dancing skills.

Bush as Cosmo is a wonderful dancer; his numbers are all engaging. He and Vacio are very believable as long-time friends and have a fun chemistry together when dancing.

Ward brings a nice jolt of acidity to all the sweetness as the narcissistic Lina. Even as she does terrible things, she makes Lina likable, like her song "What's Wrong with Me?" which starts one way and ends another.

The movie scenes between Lina and Don are very funny and well-filmed and directed.

KIaea Hudlin is an excellent head of the studio R. F. Simson, and has a lovely solo in "Beautiful Girls". Nick Siljander is very funny as the put-upon director who has to try to make this "talkie" happen while also getting Lina to do the impossible task of speaking into a microphone. His three overeager assistants also bring laughs as they literally create an echo chamber.

Enjoy the fun cameo by the show's director AJ Knox as a man with a kooky idea for movies with sound and talking.

The ensemble is talented and all make quick costume and scene changes, as they help the story and the scenes along. The ensemble includes Kaia Bulger, Jonathon Canada, Marcy Ledvinka, Olivia Pence, Cara Tafolla, and Kylie Young.

With a show named SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, the "singing and dancing in the rain" are of utmost importance. The entire cast has excellent voices, and they sound good singing these lovely golden musical age songs. The choreography by Katie Banville and Jenna Ingrassia-Knox is fun and energetic, makes excellent use of the stage, and showcases everything from beautiful duets, to tap happy full company numbers.

Costumes by Amanda Quivey are cute, period appropriate, call back to the movie without feeling like a duplicate, and most importantly for this show, dance really well. Nossal has some adorable dresses and a beautiful shimmery dress for her first act duet with Vacio. Hudlin especially shines in a variety of gorgeous costumes. Watch for Kaia Bugler's delightful tap shoes in the second act as well!

The scenic design by Kristianne Kurner and Doug Cumming is versatile and evokes both a studio backlot while allowing for quick and effective scene changes. Lighting design by Annelise Salazar, Ashley Johnston Kidwell, and Nathan Watts, in particular paints a lovely moment in the first act duet between Don and Kathy. It also works well with the projection designs by Ethan Eldred who also co-designed the sound with Marcus Rico.

After the colorful and charming final number, you will walk out humming and wishing for some rain in the forecast.

How To Get Tickets

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is playing at New Village Arts through July 2nd. For showtime and ticket information go to www.newvillagearts.org. or call 760-284-4393

Photo Credit: Jason Sullivan