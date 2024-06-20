Kristin Chenoweth Gala Concert Headlines Poway OnStage's 35th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Poway OnStage has announced its 35th Anniversary Season for 2024/2025. The season is highlighted by a Fundraiser Gala featuring an exclusive performance by the renowned Tony and Emmy Award-winning artist, Kristin Chenoweth.



“Nearly thirty-five years ago, the City of Poway demonstrated a deep commitment to the residents of North Inland San Diego County by constructing a state-of-the-art concert venue," says Sharlene O’Keefe, Executive Director of Poway OnStage. "Today, we honor that commitment with a diverse season of concerts, plays, comedy acts, and dance productions, showcasing Poway as a premier destination for art lovers from across the county."



Poway OnStage’s 35th Anniversary season lineup consists of thirteen unique performances that will light up the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, including the star-studded Gala. The 35th Anniversary Gala will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. This elegant evening will begin with a champagne reception, dinner, auction and culminate in a breathtaking performance by Kristin Chenoweth, whose illustrious career spans Broadway, film, and television. "Her extraordinary talent and star power are the perfect embodiment of the excellence we strive to bring to our community,” O’Keefe remarks. “This gala will not only be a night to remember but also a crucial fundraiser to support our mission of providing diverse and high-quality performing arts experiences.”



In addition, Poway OnStage is providing Poway Unified high school choir students with the remarkable opportunity to rehearse and perform a song with Kristin Chenoweth at the Gala. This unique experience embodies the essence of Poway OnStage’s Arts in Education Initiative, which aims to offer transformative experiences that educate and inspire the next generation.

