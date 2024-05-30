Photos: Meet the Cast of HENRY 6 At The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meet the full cast and creative team for Henry 6, a world premiere adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Parts I, II, and III, adapted and directed by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, at The Old Globe. See a photo from inside rehearsal.

Rehearsals for the milestone production begin this week. The Globe becomes one of only a small handful of theatres in the country’s history to complete Shakespeare’s canon with Henry 6, the largest Shakespeare production the theatre has ever presented. Edelstein, a renowned stage director, producer, educator, and podcast host, fashions the rarely produced Henry VI, Parts I, II, and III into a thrilling two-part event, running simultaneously at The Old Globe’s 2024 Summer Shakespeare Festival.

In Henry 6, two ruling families of England, the Yorks and the Lancasters, fight each other in a high-stakes civil war for power known as the Wars of the Roses. Edelstein’s adaptations include everything people love about the Bard—transcendent language, vibrant characters, breathtaking battles, and sweeping crowd scenes—as they explore the impact of national politics on individual lives. And the action is framed by a design team working at the very top of their craft and enacted by a sprawling cast of professional actors and local community members.

Henry 6 takes place under the stars in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Performances run June 30 - September 14, 2024, with the opening on Friday, July 19 for One: Flowers and France, and July 9 – September 15, 2024, with the opening on Saturday, July 20 for Two: Riot and Reckoning. Tickets are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II



The Cast of The Old Globe's Henry 6

Comments