Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER brings modern touches to a midcentury murder mystery at The Old Globe

A midcentury murder mystery about marriage and money, DIAL M FOR MURDER brings some modern touches, and a sly intelligence to this adaption, commissioned by The Old Globe. A smart script, skillful and subtle performances, and some twists bring a new life to this classic murder mystery through August 28th.

Set in 1950s London the play opens with Margot Wendice (Kate Abbruzzese) entertaining her friend Maxine (Ruibo Qian) who is visiting from New York. Maxine is a murder mystery author and is in London for her press tour, which is being handled by Margot's husband Tony (Nathan Darrow). Tony was an aspiring author before taking the PR job at the publishing house that represents Maxine. There is history between all three, though two of them don't know just how much history is known by the third.

Margot confesses to Maxine that she was being blackmailed over a stolen letter with some salacious information in it, and is worried about who has the letter and what exactly they will do in the future. Little does she know that her husband Tony also knows about the letter, and has hired Lesgate (Ruy Iskander) for nefarious purposes regarding that letter. When the plan goes off the rails, Inspector Hubbard (John Tufts) comes in to navigate the twists and turns to find the truth of what really happened.

Based on the original Frederick Knott piece, which in turn inspired the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, this play brings some modern updates to this period piece that enhances the suspense and the stakes.

Darrow as Tony is smart, patient, and adaptable. His charm and smile may look like he is at ease, but as events take motion his character's subtle reactions (which then quickly melt away) show how much control he is exerting for that cool facade.

Abbruzzese's Margot is privileged with an air of fragility, that slowly turns to paranoia as she doesn't know who to trust. Qian's Maxine has a sharp mind and dry wit, and her matter-of-fact answers to inquiries about how she writes and thinks about murder are well placed to heighten the tension.

Iskandar as Lesgate is a criminal shapeshifter, who gets caught up in these events but does his best to extricate himself with less than successful results. Tufts, who brought zany comedic energy to the Globe's TAMING OF THE SHREW earlier this summer, reigns it in with a more subtle comedic touch as the Inspector who thinks there is more going on here than was originally disclosed.

The adaption by Jeffrey Hatcher is funny and fraught, with some modern updates that allow for a more interesting love triangle with even harsher consequences if it were revealed. Directed by Stafford Arima, the play has a gradual build of suspense, as information and key players are disclosed at a deliberate pace. The fight choreography by Rachel Felsher is convincing and takes in all angles in the theatre of the round.

Ryan park's period costumes are beautiful, with lots of detail to be appreciated. Sound design by Leon Rothenberg sets the mood and the tension with key moments of music and sound effects. The lighting by Amanda Zieve both punctuates scenes and moments but also seems to take some notes from Hitchock's use of light, shadow, and neon to help convey the mood.

The key to this play is remembering that this is the 1950s - a landline phone is connected to a wall in a specific room, if you want to watch or listen to a program you have to be home to do so when it airs, and there is no shortage of crystal glassware or ashtrays.

DIAL M FOR MURDER is like a Hitchock blonde - stylish, mysterious, and will keep you guessing until the end.

