Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' brings charm and energy at CCAE Theatricals

CCAE Theatricals invites you to enjoy a nightclub atmosphere, and the music of Fats Waller with their show AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at the California Center for the Arts through October 8th.

Set in a club, the show is a musical revue of Waller's hits, as performers by their talented cast which includes Paula Galloway, DeAndre Simmons, Katie Porter, Mark Antony Howard, and Felicia Fairley. They along with Conductor Kevin Toney and the fabulous 7-piece band bring swinging jazz hits to life.

The scenic design by Stephen Gifford brings this club to life with decadent curtains, a beautiful bandstand, and lovely lighting by Steven Young. They are all complimented by gorgeous projections by Blake McCarty.

The show has almost no dialogue, but that doesn't stop the cast from creating entertaining vignettes for the songs. The two-hour musical review means they are all continuously singing and dancing across the stage.

DeAndre Simmons brings lots of laughs in the comedic "Your Feet's Too Big, while Mark Antony Howard has a standout number with "The Viper's Drag." Paula Galloway has a strong stage presence and comedic timing, but also brings sweetness to "I've Got A feeling I'm Falling." Felicia Fairley is a lovely dancer and partners well with Howard, especially in "I Can't Give You Anything But Love." Katie Porter is great in her solo "Squeeze Me" and also has a nice duet with Simmons in "Two Sleepy People."

A show without a narrative to propel the characters and action is hard to do. Still, this cast directed by Ken Page who performed in the original Tony Award-winning production of this show, keeps everything moving, with lots of charm, humor, and energy.

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is a fun musical visit to the age of the Harlem Renaissance and a tribute to the music of Fats Waller. By the end of the show, the joint is definitely jumpin'.

You can see AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' through October 8th at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. For ticket and showtime information you can call (800) 988-4253 or go to artcenter.org

Photo Credit: The cast of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN from CCAE Theatricals. Photo by Ken Jacques Photography