Preview: SAN DIEGO JUNIOR THEATRE AUXILIARY COSTUME SALE is perfect for theatre and Halloween lovers

It is every theatre kid's favorite kind of event, and one where everyone can find something to love- it's the Junior Theatre Auxiliary costume sale! This event is on October 15th only, making it perfect timing for any theatres, aspiring performers, or people planning the perfect Halloween outfit!!

Junior Theatre is celebrating its 75th Anniversary season, and they have done many fun and fanciful shows which means there are hundreds of costumes, accessories, and more. Now you get to plunder their their costume shop riches which have been accumulated over the years for their productions, and sold at affordable prices.

All benefits of the sale will benefit Junior Theatre programming in education and production - which means you get unique and quality costumes and you get to support arts and arts education. That''sdefinitely a treat and not a trick!

How to Attend

On Saturday, October 15th at the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park from 9am - 1pm. Everything must go and all proceeds go back to Junior Theatre for future production and education.

Photo Credit: Junior Theatre