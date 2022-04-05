Photos: First Look at A TWISTED BARGAIN at The Forum Stage at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center

The final week of performances for A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the life and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, are this Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10, 2022 at The Forum Stage at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center.

Check out photos below!

Written & Directed by Michael Mizerany, featuring Juan Ayala and Hunter Brown and produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater

A TWISTED BARGAIN is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

Performance Details:

A Twisted Bargain

The Forum Stage at The Tenth Avenue Arts Center

930 10th Avenue

In downtown San Diego

DATES:

Thursday, April 7th at 8pm

Friday, April 8th at 8pm

Saturday, April 9th at 10pm

Sunday, April 10th at 2pm.

A TWISTED BARGAIN is Rated M for adult themes and content.

All General Admission Tickets: $25

For more information and tickets: https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/a-twisted-bargain/