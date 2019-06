Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREETÂ In Ocean Beach, Now Through June 23

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street now EXTENDED to June 23rd. Book by Hugh Wheeler, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Directed by Manny Bejarano, and Music Direction by Will Ah Sing.

This Tony-Award-winning musical dark and witty tale of love, murder and revenge is set against the backdrop of 19th century London. Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him and took his young wife.

The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for revenge inspires a new ingredient for her meat pies that has the people of London lining up . . . and the carnage has only just begun! This chilling masterpiece is thrilling and delighting sold out audiences in San Diego's Ocean Beach.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You