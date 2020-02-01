Photo Flash: MURDER FOR TWO at New Village Arts

Two actors. One piano. Thirteen suspects. MURDER FOR TWO is the perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, 2 performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of becoming a full-fledged detective. One fateful night, at a surprise birthday party for the Great American Murder Novelist Arthur Whitney, he is killed... fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove he knows the most

about crime scene protocol (with the help of his silent partner, Lou), but whodunnit? Did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur's scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Or did Dr. Griff, the overly-friendly psychiatrist, make a frenemy? Marcus has to solve the crime and find the killer before the real detective arrives... but the biggest mystery of all is... who

stole the ice cream?

With Book and Music by Joe Kinosian and Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair, this two-person murder mystery is a tour-de-force showcase of musical comedy talent. Directed by AJ Knox, with music direction by Tom Abruzzo and choreography by Jenna Ingrassia-Knox, this hilarious two-hander will feature the onstage talents of Tony Houck and JD Dumas.

Tickets: $25 - $47, with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Active Military. Tickets can be purchased in person at New Village Arts (2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA), online at www.newvillagearts.org, or via phone at 760.433.3245





