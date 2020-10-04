PGK Dance Project Presents INSIDE/OUT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual performance takes place on October 17.

PGK Dance Project will present Inside/Out on October 17.

Audiences will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort and safety of their home. They will take part in fun and interactive "ice breakers" via Zoom, and then introduce and enjoy both "Ollin" choreographed by: Kymberly Kellems Fulton and "Perspectives", a new work by PGK DANCE Director Peter G. Kalivas.

Both will be pre-produced as immersive PGK Dances for film.

$5 tickets are available now! Your distinct Show Access Link will be emailed to you at 5pm the day of the show.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.thepgkdanceproject.org/upcoming-events.

