Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Cast For STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL West Coast Premiere

Oceanside Theatre Company has announced the talented cast for the West Coast Premiere of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, a comedic and nostalgic journey into the upside-down world of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, running from October 4 through October 20 at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054.

After a successful Off-Broadway run-where it won seven BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway awards, including Best New Musical-this hilarious take on the supernatural world of Stranger Things is now making its West Coast debut at OTC. The parody musical was written by Jonathan Hogue, with direction by Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, musical direction by Eliza Vedar, and choreography by Alyssa "Ajay" Junious.

"We're excited to continue Blax's inaugural season as Artistic Director with a killer cast for this campy, Halloween-appropriate musical during the month of October," says OTC Managing Director, Alex Goodman. "Anyone who enjoyed the Netflix show will have a blast at our production. While many jokes will be best appreciated by fans of the series, much of the show riffs off of familiar tropes and icons from the 1980s, as well as musical theatre, leaving lots to enjoy for Stranger Things fans and newbies alike!"

The talented ensemble cast features many making their OTC debut. Natasha Gomez steps into her first OTC roles as mother and son, Joyce and Will Byers, bringing her diverse experience from La Jolla Playhouse and other local stages to the production. Fredy Gomez Cruz, also new to OTC, will portray Hopper and other characters, showcasing his versatile artistry from notable productions. Tirzah, a 2023 Broadway San Diego Award winner, joins the cast as Nancy/Eleven/Robin, bringing her acclaimed talent to the stage. Recent AMDA Los Angeles Conservatory graduate Priya Richard plays Barb, adding her vibrant energy from recent performances in FUN HOME and Witnesses. Dylan August portrays Mike and other characters, while Sophia LaRosh will take on Dustin and serve as Dance Captain. Tommy Tran, a San Diego local with a rich theatre background, plays Steve/Jonathan, and Allyce Calloway returns to OTC to play Lucas and other characters, having previously appeared in Chicken & Biscuits.

Set in the sleepy town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical takes audiences back to a time when kids roamed free-with a twist: venturing into portals leading to a hellish upside-down world. This parody affectionately highlights key events from the first season of Stranger Things. With songs about youthful adventures, unrequited love, and being the third wheel, the show is a delightfully silly romp featuring interdimensional battles and dancing demogorgons.

"The show is campy, the show is silly, the show is wonderfully nostalgic," says director Kevin "Blax" Burroughs. "After watching the Off-Broadway production on stream and immersing myself in the cast recording, I fell even more in love with every aspect of the production with each listen. Rehearsals have been an absolute joy and I continue to find new moments to laugh at everyday. This production is on its way to be one of my favorite shows to have ever worked on."

OTC's production of Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody will differ from the usual OTC mainstage shows by offering an immersive experience, with some audience members sitting onstage and certain actors weaving in and out of the audience. "Parody style theatre is so exciting because you truly don't know what to expect. Given that this season is themed to be bold, fearless, rambunctious and loud, the show embodies all of that for two hours straight. It's full of references to pop culture which may differ show to show. There's nothing like live theatre!" adds Burroughs.

Full bios and headshots can be found for the cast and creative team at https://oceansidetheatre.org/stranger-sings/

