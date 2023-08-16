 North Coast Repertory Theatre Reveals Lineup For Season 42

North Coast Repertory Theatre has announced Season 42, featuring a host of plays that include two world premieres, a beloved musical masterpiece, side-splitting comedies, an eerie Gothic thriller, a poignant drama, and a taut psychological study.

Artistic Director David Ellenstein said he chose a season of plays that will provide a full range of emotional experiences for theatre-lovers of nearly every stripe. “Season 42 is shaping up to be one of the most eclectic and entertaining series we have ever produced,” he said. In addition, (Also acting as Artistic Director at Laguna Playhouse), he is also thrilled that two productions will transfer to Laguna Playhouse during the season. A partnership, he created that will benefit both theaters.

Inaugurating the new season is the world premiere comedy, THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR. Capturing the sheer joy, sophistication, and wit of 1940s screwball comedies, playwright Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce) has brilliantly adapted Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle. The characters grapple with romance, misunderstandings, and comical situations which have the potential of a major disaster while provoking riotous laughter. This world premiere will transfer to Laguna Playhouse. THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR abounds with sharp, fast-paced dialogue that delivers non-stop mirth. A delightful evening at the theatre. Ellenstein directs this romp, which runs September 6 – October 1, 2023.

Just in time for Halloween comes DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

from the novella, “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” Be prepared for a new and shocking version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of depravity, lust, love, and

horror. This suspenseful drama looks at the evil that lurks in the hearts of men, as

two sides battle each other in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine who achieve dominance. In Hatcher’s adaptation, the question is, who should we be rooting for? The show is wicked and witty, passionate and terrifying; perfect for audiences who want to combine their love of theatre with the spirit of the season. Directed by Shana Wride. Runs October 18 – November 12, 2023.

The new year starts off with INTIMATE APPAREL, a heartfelt story of belonging, love, and survival. Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist Lynn Nottage has stitched together a powerful tale with an array of characters whose intertwining relationships are told with humor, heartbreak, and resiliency. In this deeply affecting story, the audience is taken into the world of a lonely, talented Black seamstress, living in a Manhattan boardinghouse in 1905 but dreaming of a more fulfilling life. This enduring favorite has enthralled, entertained, and touched audiences around the country. A powerful American story! Shirley Jo Finney directs. Runs January 10 – February 4, 2024.

Next up is Molière’s TARTUFFE. Acknowledged as one of the most enduring comedic masterpieces in the theatrical canon, this delightful, incisive play is given an astonishingly clever English translation by two-time Pulitzer Prize poet Richard Wilbur. The charlatan Tartuffe worms his way into a wealthy family causing disruption and pandemonium. With wicked precision and brilliantly rhyming verses, this highly satiric comedy skewers religious hypocrisy, duplicity, lust, and self-inflicted chaos. Lovers of classic theatre and ingenious wordplay will not want to miss this inventively entertaining evening. This production will transfer to Laguna Playhouse, an exciting take on a classic not to be missed! Richard Baird directs. Runs March 6 – 31, 2024.

Following is the world premiere of an edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller, SENSE OF DECENCY, by Jake Broder, based on the book, “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist,” by Jack El-Hai.

The playwright has crafted a surprise-filled exploration into what makes us tick, filled with

unexpected revelations, magic, and insight. After WWII ended, the Nuremberg

trials began. Hermann Göring was the highest-ranking Nazi alive. American Army

psychiatrist Dr. Douglas M. Kelley was tasked with interviewing him extensively and

keeping him fit for trial. What happened in that fateful room had profound and unexpected

consequences for both men. Dramatic gold. Directed by David Ellenstein. Runs April 17 – May 12, 2024.

The lushly romantic CAMELOT, brilliantly adapted for intimate theatres, glides in next on the schedule. With book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, playgoers are treated to an evening of enchantment. This Tony Award-winning fairy-tale musical resounds with such memorable songs as, “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” and the title song, “Camelot.” Based on the King Arthur legend, it features the iconic characters King Arthur, Guenevere, Sir Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table. This epic story centers on the quest for democracy, justice, and the tragic struggle between passion, aspiration, and kingdoms. Transport yourself to a world of romance, revelry, and magic. Jeffrey B. Moss directs. Runs May 29 – June 23, 2024.

Non-stop laughs are guaranteed when DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER reprises. Written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon, this lightning-fast farce is North Coast Rep’s most- requested return engagement of the past twenty years. Witty, rapid-fire dialogue, funny sight gags, and a touch of slapstick are just a few ingredients that make DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER simmer into action. The recipe for comedic confusion combines some sexy hanky-panky, mistaken identity, and of course, dinner in a French country house. Audiences will be laughing from start to finish at the antics of these loveable (and sometimes not-so-loveable) characters. Christopher Williams directs. Runs July 17 – August 11, 2024.

While not part of the seven-play season, another audience favorite, 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS, by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, will light up the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter, as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents, and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This wildly popular show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone too. Directed by Tom Frey. Runs December 15 – December 31, 2023. Tickets must be purchased separately.