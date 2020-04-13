North Coast Rep Actor J. Todd Adams Passes Away

The San Diego Tribune has reported that actor J. Todd Adams has passed away at age 51.

Read the full story HERE.

Adams had played lead roles in North Coast Rep's "Blithe Spirit" and "Holmes and Watson" in 2018, and co-starred last year in "A Walk in the Woods" with company artistic director David Ellenstein.

Ellenstein shared, "He was as smart as anybody I knew and an extremely talented and gifted actor. Everyone who knew him or worked with him liked him," Ellenstein said. "But he battled these dark demons he had that often got the better of him, and ultimately that was his downfall."

Adams was born in Utah on Jan. 26, 1969. He held a master's degree in acting from the American Conservatory Theater and was a trained magician. Among his credits were four seasons with the Utah Shakespeare Festival, five seasons with the Great Lakes Theatre, four seasons with Idaho Shakespeare Festival and four seasons with Shakespeare Santa Cruz. He also performed regionally at San Diego Repertory Theatre, South Coast Repertory and the Mark Taper Forum.

Adams is survived by his mother, two brothers and four sisters. North Coast Rep plans to memorialize Adams in the program for its next show, "Human Error," which is tentatively scheduled to open in June.





