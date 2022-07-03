New Fortune Theatre Returns With AS YOU LIKE IT Outdoors This Summer

When fortune frowns on fallen noblewoman, Rosalind, she takes fate into her own hands. As she flees the oppressive court to the forest of Arden, a whole host of characters are irrevocably transformed. Love blossoms under adversity, rivals have a chance at peace, and those in exile have an opportunity to foster their inner nobility. Deep heart balances against genuine comedy in a way that only Shakespeare can craft.

New Fortune welcomes Dan Hodge as their director of AS YOU LIKE IT. Dan Hodge returns to San Diego after a decade directing and acting in Philadelphia. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Artists' Collective, one of the city's premier homes for classical theatre, Dan holds an MFA from the Old Globe/USD. He's excited to reunite with Richard Baird, and to work with such a fine array of San Diego theatre artists. As a director for the PAC: Duchess of Malfi, Timon of Athens, Mary Stuart, and the Rape of Lucrece, his one actor adaptation of Shakespeare's epic poem.

An accomplished writer, dancer, musician and actress, Amanda Schaar (Rosalind) has appeared in experimental and classical venues across the country. Credits include: New Fortune: Henry V, Birthday Party and Les Liaisions Dangereuses; Poor Players: Measure for Measure, Richard II; North Coast Repertory Theatre: An Iliad, Perfect Wedding, Odd Couple; Sledgehammer: Heaven on Earth; Southwest Shakespeare Company: As You Like It, The Winter's Tale, Tartuffe, Othello, Two Gentlemen of Verona, London Assurance, Romeo and Juliet and Cyrano de Bergerac. Amanda holds a B.A. in Theatre from the Herberger College of Fine Arts, highest honors. Her new play KILL SOCRATES recently premiered at the Don Bluth Theatre in Arizona.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Steven Lone (Orlando) moved here to attend UC San Diego where he graduated with a degree in Theatre. Credits include Cygnet Theatre: The Virgin Trial, Pride and Prejudice, The Last Wife, The Motherf**ker with a Hat; San Diego Repertory: Roz and Ray; The La Jolla Playhouse: The Uber Driver in Car Plays: Interchange; Moonlight Stage Productions: Anna in the Tropics; Ion Theatre: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.

Richard Baird (Jaques) is an award-winning actor, director and producer. Richard served as Associate Artistic Director of Southwest Shakespeare Company 2008-09 and is the Founding Artistic Director or Poor Players Theatre Company. Richard has been seen throughout the United States in regional Theatre. Select acting credits include: New Fortune: Henry V (Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Performance and for Outstanding Direction), The Birthday Party and Les Liaisons Danegereuses. North Coast Rep: An Iliad, The Homecoming, Ben Butler, Holmes & Watson, Betrayal, Romeo and Juliet, Gabriel, Way Downriver, The Tempest; Old Globe: Dolls House; San Diego Rep: Disgraced; Backyard Renaissance: American Buffalo; Arizona Theatre Company: Disgraced, Romeo and Juliet; Santa Barbara Ensemble Theatre, Measure for Measure; Southwest Shakespeare Company: Cyrano de Bergerac (Arizoni Best Actor Winner), Taming of the Shrew (Arizoni Best Actor Winner), Othello, Tartuffe, The Winter's Tale, The Merchant of Venice; Kingsmen Shakespeare: Macbeth, The Winter's Tale; Portland Centre Stage: A Midsummer Night's Dream; Oregon Shakespeare Festival: The Winters Tale, Cyrano de Bergerac, Two Gentlemen of Verona; Santa Cruz Shakespeare: Macbeth. AS YOU LIKE IT marks Mr. Baird's 51st Shakespeare production.

AS YOU LIKE IT thrives in an outdoor setting, and our magical forest of Arden will benefit from the tree filled, natural beauty of the location.

To illuminate Shakespeare's most musical play, New Fortune has assembled a cast of talented actors, many of whom are also accomplished musicians and singers.

Music by Jaden Guerrero

Songs lyrics by William Shakespeare

New Fortune is overjoyed to be performing their first outdoor production at Westminster Presbyterian Church's Outdoor Amphitheatre located at:

3598 Talbot St, San Diego, CA 92106

AUGUST 3-28, 2022

OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY AUGUST 5, 2022

Evening Performances

ALL PERFORMANCES take place Fridays-Sundays

ALL PERFORMANCES OF AS YOU LIKE IT BEGIN AT 7PM

AS YOU LIKE IT PREVIEWS AUGUST 3 and 4th

INDUSTRY NIGHT IS MONDAY, AUGUST 22nd

FRIDAY AUGUST 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21,22, 26, 27, 28

WHERE

WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OUTDOOR AMPHITHEATRE, 3598 TALBOT ST, SAN DIEGO, CA 92106

Tickets are $30 full price

Discounts available for seniors, teens, military, San Diego teachers.

Contact the Box Office for more details.

· WESTMINSTER AMPHITHEATRE does not have assigned seating.

· Performances are outdoors in the evening, you may want to dress warmly or bring a blanket.

· WESTMINSTER AMPHITHEATRE has concrete seating. You may wish to bring a low seat or cushion for your comfort during the performance. Some chairs available

· ACCESS

Westminster Amphitheatre includes restrooms for our patrons and the amphitheatre is wheelchair accessible.

· For special needs or requests please contact New Fortune Theatre Company at info@newfortunetheatre.com.

· Westminster Amphitheatre is a tobacco and alcohol free campus

New Fortune Theatre Company soars from the ashes of Poor Players, an award-winning, critically acclaimed San Diego non-profit. Likewise helmed by New Fortune's Artistic Director Richard Baird, it was beloved for producing what the poor players call "garage band Shakespeare". Re-established in 2014, New Fortune is a professional theatre, whose mission encompasses work from all times which are relevant and revealing. The company was founded by Richard Baird and Amanda Schaar. New Fortune's inaugural production of HENRY V opened upon St. Crispin's Day, October 25th, 2014 exactly 599 years later. Henry V won critical acclaim and two Craig Noel San Diego Critic Circle Awards for our its co-directors Richard Baird and Matthew Henerson and for Richard Baird in the title role. New Fortune's second production of Harold Pinter's THE BIRTHDAY PARTY won a best supporting actress Noel for Dana Hooley. And our last production of LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES won similar acclaim and was New Fortune Theatre's best attended production yet. Its doors shuttered since 2017, New Fortune is thrilled to return with William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT.