Mike Bradford Named Managing Director Of The Moonlight Amphitheatre

Vista native Mike Bradford has been named Managing Director of the City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre effective August 10, 2022. Bradford will oversee Moonlight's business and administrative functions and work in concert with Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini to shape the vision and future of the company and its seasons. Bradford has worked in technical production for The Moonlight's summer season for the past three years. He acted as Acting Technical Director in 2019 and 2021. He is also responsible for the design elements of "Jingle Terrace Park," the annual drive-thru holiday experience in Brengle Terrace Park.

Bradford comes to the position from the Moonlight Cultural Foundation (MCF), where for the past 14 years, he served as Director of Arts Education and producer of Moonlight Youth Theatre (MYT). A passionate and devoted leader of bringing arts education opportunities to the region, Bradford expanded the scope of programs at MCF to include internships, workshops and classes, summer theatre camps, and the opening of the MYT Studio.

"I am pleased to welcome Mike Bradford to the City of Vista as the new Managing Director of the Moonlight," said Mike Pacheco, Recreation & Community Services Director. "Mike's ability to think creatively and strategically when it comes to operational matters, along with his passion for the Moonlight Amphitheatre, will be a tremendous asset. We are fortunate and excited to have him join the team."

"Growing up in Vista, Moonlight has been the theatre home for myself and my family for many years. I'm honored to continue building and strengthening the impact that the Moonlight has on our community," said Bradford. "I am excited to partner with and work alongside Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini, the amazing Moonlight staff, and everyone at the City of Vista who recognize the importance of the arts in the lives of those we serve. I look forward to continuing the great legacy of the Moonlight as a year-round destination for the highest quality musical theatre productions, concerts through Moonlight Presents, cabarets at ClubM, and other cultural arts events."

In addition to his work at MCF and MYT, Bradford has worked as a Senior Business Analyst for Optum Rx, a subsidiary of United Health Group specializing in data analytics, workforce management, and budget planning.

ABOUT MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards among others, The Moonlight is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista and its productions are produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, the theatre's non-profit fund-raising arm. Called "San Diego's #1 Outdoor Theatre" by San Diego Magazine, the Moonlight Amphitheatre produces high-caliber Broadway musicals at the 1800-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. The theatre is currently producing its 41st summer season of musicals with "Ragtime" and "Kinky Boots" on the schedule following productions of "Memphis," "Cinderella" and "Something Rotten!".

For more information on the Moonlight Amphitheatre, visit moonlightstage.com.