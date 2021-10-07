McCallum Theatre Announces Additional Shows For 2021-22 Season

McCallum Theatre has announced four new performances as part of its extensive 2021-22 season, including The Doo Wop Project, Bernadette Peters, Melissa Etheridge and Celtic Thunder.

The Doo Wop Project

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters, Broadway's brightest star, in an evening of song from the Broadway shows she's received accolades for, as well as from all her Grammy Award winning and nominated albums including standards, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, among others. A glamorous evening as only Bernadette Peters can do.

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music's great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge's popularity built around such memorable songs as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy" for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am, featuring the massive hits "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy Etheridge is also an Oscar winner for Best Original Song in 2007. Join Melissa Etheridge for an evening of unforgettable songs and new music from her forthcoming album The Medicine Show out April 12th.

Celtic Thunder

Celtic Thunder is an Irish singing group and stage show known for its eclectic, theatrical style show. They debuted in August 2007 at The Helix in Dublin. Accompanied by the Celtic Concert Orchestra, Celtic Thunder has become a household name all around the world, with recent ventures into Australia & South Africa. With the airing of their first PBS special in 2008, Celtic Thunder consistently remains one of the most popular musical shows for stations throughout the US. Celtic Thunder live shows are known for dramatic effects via lighting and choreography as well as realistic Irish stage sets with authentic Irish instruments. The performances have dramatic solos, compelling ensembles, and comedic acts.

