MOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA

Performances run February 5 - March 5, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

There is a rule in theatre that producers know well. Never put a live animal on stage unless you want them to steal the show. And while birds are certainly in the spotlight in Anna Ouyang Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, they're only visible in the reactions of the actors who spot them. Moench's father-daughter story is, on the surface, about bird watching. But this deceptively simple play, which opens February 10, 2023, at MOXIE Theatre, is made of much bigger themes. The audience watches as a decade unfolds in the suburban backyard of John and his daughter Caitlyn and as seasons come and go, both their complex relationship and the environment around them change in dramatic ways.

MOXIE is partnering with the San Diego Audubon Society during this production whose mission is the protection and appreciation of birds, other wildlife, and their habitats, through education and study, and advocacy for a cleaner, healthier environment. Timing for the production lines up with The San Diego Audubon's Bird Festival on February 22-26, 2023. The Audubon Society will be providing the audience with a guide to the birds mentioned in the production and information on the programs they run in San Diego.

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA may be receiving its first fully staged professional production in San Diego at MOXIE Theatre, but playwright Anna Ouyang Moench and her play are no strangers to America's Finest City. Moench was a part of UCSD's prestigious MFA program in playwriting and she workshopped BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA during UCSD's Wagner New Play Festival in 2017. Also coming full circle, actor Mike Sears returns to reprise his role in the production at MOXIE Theatre which runs February 5 - March 5, 2023, with a Press Opening on February 10, 2023. Moench has gone far in the years following her time in San Diego, recently garnering critical acclaim for her writing on the hit Apple TV series Severance.

MOXIE THEATRE is a professional non-profit theatre located in San Diego, California, and founded in 2004. MOXIE's mission is to create more diverse and honest images of women+ for our culture using the intimate art of theatre. Through productions of plays written by women+, educational programs, career-launching professional opportunities, MOXIE is creating a pipeline for women+'s work and inspiring audiences to create change in their own communities.




