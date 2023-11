Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alyssa Anne Austin - ALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 26%

Patricia Jewel - GEMS OF STAGE AND SCREEN - Moonlight Stage Productions 23%

Jenn Freeman - IS IT THURSDAY YET - La Jolla Playhouse 14%

Duane Banjamin - MOTOWN: THE MUSIC THAT CHANGED AMERICA - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Alaudin Ullah - DISHWASHER DREAMS - The Old Globe 9%

Hrudai Shrivatsa - THE OSCAR NOMINEE - Patio Playhouse 8%

Synthia L. Hardy - BILLIE! BACK STAGE WITH LADY DAY - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

Siobhan Sullivan-Crews - SING YOUR SONG FOR EL SHADDAI - Blue Rose Theatre Project 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Xavier J. Bush - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 11%

DJ Gray - 42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions 8%

Julio Catano-Yee - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 6%

Carlos Mendoza - EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

Jenn Harris - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Young Actors Theatre 6%

Xavier J. Bush - ANYTHING GOES - San Diego Musical Theatre 6%

Ryan Tawa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 6%

Xavier Bush - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Katie Banville - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Brooke Aliceon - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 4%

Candace Carbajal - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 4%

Lacy Darryl Phillips - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Aaron Pomeroy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Jon Rua - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Brooke McDougal and Kannon Gowen - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 3%

John Vaughn - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

Amy Cordileone - UNDERGROUND - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Katie Banville - SPAMALOT - The Welk 2%

Toranika Washington - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Luke Harvey Jacobs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Moonlight Stage Productions 2%

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Beth MeGill - NOT YOUR NORMAL NUTCRACKER - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

Jillian Anderson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%

Brooke Aliceon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%

Brooke Aliceon - ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Megill - 42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions 10%

Zoë Trautmann - EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 9%

Chong Mi Land - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Chong Mi Land - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 6%

Janet Pitcher - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Brooke Aliceon - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 6%

Emily Carter Page - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 5%

Mariko Ohigashi - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 5%

Rebecca Rankin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Emily Carter - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 4%

Eliza Benzoni - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Alisha Jurgenson - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 3%

Janet Pitcher - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Chong Mi Land - XANADU - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Jennifer Brawn Gittings - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Janet Pitcher - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Emily Paige Carter - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 2%

Brooke Aliceon and Erik Ramirez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Guttuerie, Ahsley Arnold - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Brooke Kessler - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Danielle Nieves - UNDER A BASEBALL SKY - The Old Globe 1%

Brooke Aliceon - ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%

Jillian Anderson - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - HONKY TONK ANGELS - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%

James P. Darvas - FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions 26%

WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 20%

CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 11%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Moonlight Stage Productions 9%

DANCELAND - Tiler Tafolla 7%

PASSENGERS - The Old Globe 5%

TROLLEY DANCES - San Diego Dance Theater 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 3%

NEAT - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

DÁNSE MYSTÉRE - Southwestern College 2%

A MAGICAL WORLD OF DANCE - Southwestern College 2%

NOT YOUR NORMAL NUTCRACKER - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Pamela Laurent - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 18%

Xavier J. Bush & Van Angelo - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 13%

David Schulz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 6%

Leigh Scarritt - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Brooke Aliceon - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 5%

Jaimie Torcellini - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 4%

Michelle Alves & Amanda Rivera Torres - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 4%

Chris Ashley - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Geoffrey A. Cox - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 3%

J. Scott Lapp - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Noelle Marion - SPAMALOT - The Welk 3%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 3%

Kathy Brombacher - LUCKY STIFF - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - The Old Globe 2%

Ken Page - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Matt M. Morrow/Stephen Brotebeck - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

T.J. Dawson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Omri Schein - ANYTHING GOES - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Amanda Blair - ASSASSINS - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Carlos Mendoza - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Kandace Crystal - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Blake McCarty - COMPANY - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Amy Cordileone - UNDERGROUND - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Corey Wright - THE BODYGUARD - The Welk 1%

Nick DeGruccio - PIPPIN - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Amira - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 10%

Shaun Lim - I AM A CAMERA - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 8%

Ralph B Pena - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 7%

Teri Brown - THE REVLON GIRL - Lamplighters Community Theatre 7%

Tim Arends - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 6%

James Vasquez - UNDER A BASEBALL SKY - The Old Globe 5%

Jesca Prudencio - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - The Old Globe 5%

Frank Gercke - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Ruben Santiago-Hudson - DESTINY OF DESIRE - The Old Globe 4%

Sandra Cortez - THE MISER OF MEXICO - Southwestern College 4%

Jenn Peters - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 3%

Sandy Campbell - GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Tyler Hewes & Eddy Lukovic - VANIA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 3%

Andrew Russell - DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Michael Mizerany - TEDX TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Eddy Lukovic - LARPING - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

Gordon Greenberg - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY. - The Old Globe 2%

Omri Schein/Phil Johnson - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

David Ellenstlein - ELEANOR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

Rob Lufty - SHARON - Cygnet Theatre Company 2%

Robby Lutfy - GOD OF CARNAGE - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

James P. Darvas - MUGRE - OnStage Playhouse 2%

Rosina Reynolds - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Cygnet Theatre Company 2%

Matt M. Morrow/Allison Spratt Pearce - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Rosina Reynolds/ Kate Rose Reynolds - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



Best Ensemble

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 15%

WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 9%

URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 5%

TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 4%

CABARET - The Old Globe 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 3%

42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 3%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 3%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moonlight Stage Productions 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 2%

XANADU - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

LUCKY STIFF - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

RUMORS - Star Theatre Company 1%

UNDERGROUND - Coronado Playhouse 1%

COMPANY - Coronado Playhouse 1%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Edwards - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 13%

Ethen Menendez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 10%

Shaun Lim - MEAN GIRLS - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 6%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 6%

Amanda Zieve - EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

Amanda Zieve - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

Shaun Lim - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 6%

Michelle Miles - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Zachary Blane - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Michelle Miles - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Paul Whitaker - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Joel Britt - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Steven Young - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 3%

Rick Ashcroft - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 3%

Megan Mahoney - COMPANY - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Annalise Salazar - DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Mashun Tucker - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - HAMLET - Southwestern College 2%

Michelle Miles - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Shaun Lim - ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Mashun Tucker - VANIA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%

Maxx McCartney - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Shaun Lim - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%

Shaun Lim - IT: A PENNYWISE PARODY MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Van Angelo - ANYTHING GOES - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Elan Macmahan - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 8%

Lyndon Pugeda - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Moonlight Stage Productions 7%

Robert Meffe - CABARET - The Old Globe 6%

Rick Edinger - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

Nova Charle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 6%

David Limon - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 5%

Kannon Gowen - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 5%

Elan McMahan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Richard Dueñez Morrison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Patrick Marion - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Vadim Feichtner - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Raymond Lucero - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 4%

Randi Rudolph - 42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

Amanda Blair - ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 3%

Terry O'Donnell - LUCKY STIFF - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Benjamin Goniea - FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 3%

Lanny Hartley - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Tamara Paige - THE WEDDING SINGER - Moonlight Stage Productions 2%

Elan McMahon - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Moonlight Stage Productions 2%

Christopher T Miller - ORDINARY DAYS - Patio Playhouse 2%

Michael Tyree - UNDERGROUND - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Kannon Gowen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Michael Tyree - COMPANY - Coronado Playhouse 1%

Richard Dueñez Morrison - XANADU - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%



Best Musical

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 16%

URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 6%

MEAN GIRLS - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Young Actors Theatre 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 4%

TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 4%

CABARET - The Old Globe 4%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 3%

42ND STREET - Moonlight Stage Productions 3%

THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

XANADU - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

LUCKY STIFF - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 1%

SPAMALOT - The Welk 1%

UNDERGROUND - Coronado Playhouse 1%

PIPPIN - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

COMPANY - Coronado Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 13%

ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 11%

BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 9%

R-E-S-P-E-C-T - Lamb’s Players Theatre 8%

DESTINY OF DESIRE - The Old Globe 8%

SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 7%

DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 6%

UNDERGROUND - Coronado Playhouse 6%

AIR TURBULENCE - PowPac/Poway, Ca 6%

GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

LARPING - Trinity Theatre Company 4%

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - The Old Globe 4%

TEDX TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

IS IT THURSDAY YET - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

MUGRE - OnStage Playhouse 2%

THE XIXTH - The Old Globe 2%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Diversionary Theatre 2%

NEAT - Scipps Ranch Theatre 2%

NEHA & NEEL - Ucsd Theatre and Dance 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Evelyn Berry - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 11%

August Quini - MEAN GIRLS - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 7%

Ariella Kvashny - EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 6%

Tyler Sanderlin - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Nick Siljander - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 4%

Adelaida Martinez - FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 4%

Jad Marewa - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 4%

Brooklyn Justice - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Young Actors Theatre 3%

Emma Woolley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 3%

Will Blum - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Alexis Dyson - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 3%

Gerilyn Brault - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Mia Dawson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Mason Ballard - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 2%

Mark Antony Howard - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Esme Birndorf - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Reynolds - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 2%

Margie Mays - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 2%

Gabriel Ebert - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 1%

Megan Carmitchel - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 1%

Kaylee Marie - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%

Amani Solorio - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Young Actors Theatre 1%

Analia Romero - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 1%

Quinlan King - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%

Erica Marie Weisz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sergio Morejon - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 11%

Xochi Ramos - THE MISER OF MEXICO - Southwestern College 8%

Daniel Watts - RUMORS - Star Theatre in Oceanside 6%

JP Wischuk - LOST IN YONKERS - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

Tyler Jiles - I AM A CAMERA - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 4%

Anthony Zelig - VANIA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 3%

Brian Banville - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Kaylee Marie - I AM A CAMERA - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 3%

Sara Porkalob - DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Katee Drysdale - LOST IN YONKERS - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

David Shih - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Ted Leib - GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Kandace Crystal - NEAT - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Luke Harvey Jacobs - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Deborah Smyth - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Dani Guinn - THE REVLON GIRL - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Scott Takeda - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Adriana Cuba Cuentas - MUGRE - Onstage Playhouse 2%

Dawn Maria Zungiga-Williams - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Taylor Renee Henderson - THE HIGH TABLE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Brian P Evans - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Andréa Agosto - THE HIGH TABLE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Giovanny Diaz de Leon - LOST IN YONKERS - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Nicholas Toscano - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Hannah Trujillo - IT'S A WONDERFUL VIDA - OnStage Playhouse 1%



Best Play

CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 11%

ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 9%

SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 8%

DESTINY OF DESIRE - The Old Globe 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 6%

RUMORS - Star Theatre Company 6%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 4%

DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 4%

LOST IN YONKERS - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

EXOTIC DEADLY - The Old Globe 3%

LARPING - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

UNDER A BASEBALL SKY - The Old Globe 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

THE REVLON GIRL - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

AIR TURBULENCE - PowPac/Poway, Ca 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

MUGRE - OnStage Playhouse 1%

THE HIGH TABLE - Diversionary Theatre 1%

PRESENT LAUGHTER - Cygnet Theatre Company 1%

SHARON - Cygnet Theatre Company 1%

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Diversionary Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Duncan Engel - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 13%

Tijana Bjelajac - CABARET - The Old Globe 7%

Katrina Peterson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 7%

Hsi An Chen - ZACH - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 6%

Wilson Chin - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

George Gonzalez - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Mathys Herbert - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Erik Gabriel Ramirez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 5%

Alyssa Kane - LUCKY STIFF - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Wilson Chin - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Geoffrey A. Cox - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhoise 3%

Yi-Chien Lee - DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Jo Winiarski - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Tony Cucuzella - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Justin Humphres - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Stephen Gifford - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Rachel Hauck - IS IT THURSDAY YET? - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Reiko Huffman - FIRST DATE - OnStage Playhouse 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Geoffrey A, Cox & Ian Boyd - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Erik Gabriel Ramirez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Erik Gabriel Ramirez - ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Riw Rakkulchon - THE XIXTH - The Old Globe 1%

Charles Peters - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Boomizad - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 15%

Connor Boyd - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 8%

Fabian Obisbo - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 8%

Brandon Boomizod - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Kannon Gowen - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 7%

Jon Fredette - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Eliza Vedar - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Paul Durso - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Estefania Ricalde - MUGRE - OnStage Playhouse 4%

Erin Bednarz & Eliza Vedar - DRAGON MAMA - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Kannon Gowen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 4%

Lindsay Jones - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Old Globe Theatre 4%

Jon Fredette - BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Paul Durso - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Paul Durso - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Michael Mizerany - TEDX TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Kannon Gowen - ROCK OF AGES - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Estefania Ricalde - SLOWGIRL - OnStage Playhouse 1%

Jay Peters - ROSE AND WALSH - Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Kannon Gowen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sage Taylor - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 10%

Nicole Warkentien - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ovation Theatre 6%

Patricia Jewel - TARZAN - Moonlight Stage Productions 6%

Anton Schneiderwind - MEAN GIRLS - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 4%

Cole Studebaker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Star Theatre Company 4%

Vanessa Orozco - EVITA - Cygnet Theatre Company 4%

Adelaida Martinez - HEAD OVER HEELS - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Zane Camacho - ANYTHING GOES - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

George Abud - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Diego Castro - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Adriana Carrillo - COMPANY - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Megan Greer - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Anessa Ali - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Tyler Jiles - CABARET - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Isabella Fernandes - MEAN GIRLS - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 2%

Kat Fitzpatrick - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 2%

Eleni Stavros - URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Audrey Ward - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - New Village Arts 1%

Linda Libby - CABARET - Cygnet Theatre Company 1%

Debbie Prutsman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - CCAE Theatricals 1%

Analia Romero - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 1%

Brian Evans - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 1%

William Lanham - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 1%

Montse Cabrera - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Southwestern College 1%

Enrique Arana - WEST SIDE STORY - Teatro San Diego 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vincent Randazzo - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY COMEDY - The Old Globe 9%

Wendy Waddell - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 7%

Amira Temple - GOOD PEOPLE - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Megan Carmitchel - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

David McBean - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 6%

Kris Bona - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

Dylan Napieralski - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 5%

Taylor Henderson - THE HIGH TABLE - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Cody Dupree - VANIA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 4%

Jimmy Mallas - FOOTLIGHT FRENZY - Patio Playhouse 4%

MJ Sieber - SHAARON - Cygnet Theatre Company 3%

Earl Kim - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Veronica Burgess - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Viet Vo - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Catalina Maynard - THE CHILDREN - Moxie Theater 3%

Taylor Renee Henderson - THE SAVOYARD MURDERS - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Adam Tran - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

M.G. Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Miller Tai - SUMO - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Sashank Kanchustambam - NEHA & NEEL - UCSD Theatre and Dance 2%

Anthony Methvin - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Monique Gaffney - THE HIGH TABLE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

MG Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Faith Carrion - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Ruth Russell - ROSE AND WALSH - Point Loma Playhouse 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

URINETOWN - San Diego Musical Theatre 27%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wildsong Productions / OB Playhouse 11%

MEAN GIRLS - Trinity Theatre Company 9%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Young Actors Theatre 9%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Luminary Arts 8%

13 THE MUSICAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

CHICAGO - J Company Youth Theatre 7%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Patio Playhouse 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Young Actors Theatre 5%

ZOMBIES THE MUSICAL - Patio Playhouse 4%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

J*COMPANY - Garfield Theater 1%