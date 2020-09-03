Lamb's Players Theater Postpones Shows Until 2021; Shares How They Are Staying Afloat

The theater is operating with limited staff, and has let go of its cafe and offices.

Like many other arts organizations, Lamb's Players Theater has been forced to reevaluate its reopening plans due to the health crisis, The Coronado Times reports.

"Lamb's is purposefully built as a very intimate, stacked amphitheater, so the audience is close to the actors. We can't socially distance, and having 40-50 patrons is not fiscally viable," said Robert Smyth, Producing Artistic Director of Lamb's.

He goes on to say "We are a ways away from opening; Broadway is not opening until 2021. However, we are not cancelling any of our shows- just postponing them."

Until they are able to reopen, the theater is operating with limited staff, and has let go of its cafe and offices.

Smyth gave some insight into what the staff has been working on, saying, "50 of our Associate Artists are working on eight world premier productions to be released over a number of years. We also have a Lamb's cookbook coming out in September- theater people enjoy good food!"

In addition, the theatre will release an album titled "Songs of Hope", as well as handbags that the costume department has made from the 25th anniversary banners that hung on Orange Avenue last year. Lamb's also offers t-shirts for purchase that read "I Miss Live Theater".

