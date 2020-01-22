Laguna Playhouse Presents Comedy Icons Rita Rudner & Paul Rodriguez In Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard are thrilled to announce that two comic legends, Rita Rudner and PAUL RODRIGUEZ will star in the hilarious and heartfelt comedy, BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, written by Neil Simon and directed by Michael Matthews.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "To have not one, but two comedy icons sharing our stage in the upcoming revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy certainly makes this one of the theatrical events of the new year! Our subscribers and audiences are in for such a treat with this fresh look at the story of a free-spirited young woman and her much less spirited husband."

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK begins previews on Wednesday, February 26; will open on Sunday, March 1 at 5:30pm and runs through Sunday, March 22, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Comedy legends Rita Rudner and Paul Rodriguez star in this Neil Simon classic! Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word.

Fresh off a honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, free-spirited Corie and her buttoned-down husband Paul find themselves struggling to adjust to married life in their too expensive, run-down New York walk-up.

Throw in a loopy meddling mother, an eccentric Bohemian upstairs neighbor, and a double date that goes disastrously wrong, and you've got the perfect recipe for laughter! Director Michael Matthews (Twelve Angry Men, The Graduate) returns to direct this hilarious new look at this "bubbling, rib-tickling comedy" (The New York Times).

For more information visit lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949-497-2787.





