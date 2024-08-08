La Jolla Playhouse's 2025 WOW Festival to Return to UC San Diego in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Jolla Playhouse's 2025 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work will return to the UC San Diego campus, site of the 2013, 2015 and 2024 WOW Festivals. Presented in partnership with UC San Diego, the event will take place April 24 – 27, 2025.



Like previous WOW Festivals, the 2025 outing will feature four action-packed days of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, spectacle events and more. With the appetite for WOW growing tremendously over the last decade, the Playhouse is now producing the festival annually, making it a staple of the region’s event calendar for local, national and International Artists and audiences. Ticket information and a complete roster of artists and projects will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit wowfestival.org.



"After last year’s glorious return to UC San Diego, the site of our inaugural WOW Festival, it’s a thrill to be back on campus again for the 2025 WOW Festival. UC San Diego offers an incredible array of artists and one-of-a-kind locations for this type of work,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. “We are excited for San Diegans of all ages to join us as we illuminate architecture, technology and innovation through WOW artistic experiences that invite us to connect with new spaces and each other.”



“We are delighted that the WOW Festival will once again be back at UC San Diego and build upon last year's successful festival attracting thousands of people to campus,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “This creative event exemplifies the uniqueness of our campus community as it celebrates innovation, pushes boundaries and stretches our thinking. As our campus continues to transform into a regional destination, we look forward to using immersive and site-specific art as a way to continue engaging guests to spaces like the Theatre Living and Learning Neighborhood and the Epstein Family Amphitheater, as well as highlight the world-renowned Stuart Art Collection and beautiful architecture on campus.”



The Playhouse’s signature Without Walls (WOW) series has become one of the region’s most popular and acclaimed performance programs. Since its inception in 2011, the Playhouse has been commissioning and presenting this series of immersive, site-inspired and virtual productions including nine stand-alone productions, seven WOW Festivals and 14 Digital WOW pieces. With innovation at its core, WOW celebrates vibrant connections with fearless and fun activations that electrify our creative city.



Comments