LIVING AFTER MIDNIGHT to Play Trinity Theatre Company Next Month

Trinity Theatre Company will continue their Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with LIVING AFTER MIDNIGHT, a new play by Sean Pomposello and directed by Tim Baran. LIVING AFTER MIDNIGHT features San Diego Actors James Rainey, Lee Price, Teri Brown, Neha Curtiss, Kara Tuckfield, Vivan White, Mia Spencer, Melina Moreno, Greta Chan, Sundarri Rodriguez and Alana Marshall. The production runs from November 8th - 17th. It takes place at Trinity Theatre Company's Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall. To learn more or purchase tickets https://trinityttc.org/current-productions/

Director, Tim Baran shared “One of my favorite things about working on a new work is that I get that opportunity to tell a story that not many have heard. We aren't locked in how things have always been done with the show, we get to put our take and spin on things unimpeded by that expectation. I love working with Trinity because they allow me to explore different ways of approaching stories that are impactful.”

Synopsis: After injuring his hip in a fall, Felix is admitted to a nursing home to recuperate—or so he thinks. We soon learn that he is, in fact, struggling with dementia and that his daughter has been assigned conservatorship and has committed him to the facility for good. At the home, Felix meets Orlando Fiore, a faded rock and roller, who hatches a plan for them to escape from the facility to attend Doomfest–an outdoor Heavy Metal festival. Ripped from the headlines, this thinly veiled true story explores the state of our current eldercare system and the lengths we will go to remain vital and independent.

Performances run at the Mission Valley Space at 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Ste 128.

Friday, November 8th at 7pm

Saturday, November 9th at 7pm

Sunday, November 10th at 2pm

Friday, November 15th at 7pm

Saturday, November 16th at 7pm

Sunday, November 17th at 2pm



About Trinity Theatre Company

Helmed by Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, Trinity Theatre Company (TTC) renders productions of great societal value in hopes of unifying friends, family, and community. TTC believes all individuals wishing to participate in the performing arts should have a venue in which they inspire and are inspired. Our shows merge the talents of seasoned performers as well as spirited newcomers, jointly engaged in both performance and technical aspects of theatre. www.trinityttc.org

