KAABOO Del Mar Moves To Petco Park In 2020

The San Diego Padres have reached a multi-year agreement with KAABOO - Southern California's largest music, comedy, art and culinary festival - beginning in September 2020. KAABOO Del Mar, now known as KAABOO San Diego, will celebrate its sixth festival event with a move to America's number one ballpark and its surrounding venues on September 18-20, 2020, and will feature a variety of headlining music hitmakers and legends of varying genres, and offer an unrivaled level of entertainment throughout the weekend.



"As the KAABOO brand and our live event properties continue to grow and evolve, it's imperative that we continue to deliver an unparalleled experience for our guests by holding KAABOO in a world-class venue with exceptional room for growth," says Jason Felts, Managing Partner of KAABOO. "The location of Petco Park and its surrounding venues in downtown San Diego provides fans and artists alike the opportunity to enjoy everything that the vibrant metro area has to offer. We couldn't be more ecstatic about this partnership and our relocation."



"As part of the continued expansion of our concert and events lineup, we are extremely excited to welcome one of the largest and most successful festival experiences in the country, KAABOO San Diego, to Petco Park," said Erik Greupner, Padres President of Business Operations. "Our venue and the downtown Ballpark District offer the perfect setting for an event of this magnitude and further establishes Petco Park as the premier entertainment destination in Southern California. We look forward to hosting an unforgettable and amazing weekend in the heart of downtown."



KAABOO San Diego will utilize various areas inside of, and surrounding the perimeter of, Petco Park, including the playing field, Sycuan Stage at the Park, Lexus Premier Lot, and the Tailgate Lot. The festival will uphold its "five senses under the sun" formula featuring a world-class musical lineup and hilarious comedians performing on numerous stages throughout Petco Park and surrounding area; Southern California's largest display of contemporary art exhibits; culinary demonstrations and upscale food and drink options; and a variety of personal indulgences.



In celebration of KAABOO San Diego's new look and home, KAABOO is offering HANG LOOSE (GA) passes at a special price of $199. HANG FIVE and HANG TEN (VIP) passes are also available for $799 and $2999, respectively. HANG FIVE passes feature premium stage viewing; exclusive culinary options for purchase; private restrooms; exclusive AMPLIFY (VIP) only performances, and more. HANG TEN passes include all the features of HANG FIVE, plus access to onstage viewing; personal concierge access; exclusive meet and greet opportunities with KAABOO performers; complimentary beverages and food provided; shuttle services; and more. For those looking for an entirely immersive experience, KAABOO offers the ULTIMATE HANG pass. For more information, email amplify@kaaboosd.com. 2019 AMPLIFY KAABOO pass holders and Padres Members will receive access to a special loyalty discount beginning September 15 at 6 PM PT. To purchase passes visit www.kaaboosd.com.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You