Impro's LA NOIR UNSCRIPTED Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

LA NOIR UNSCRIPTED will run February 3 & 4, 2025 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 11, 2025
Impro's LA NOIR UNSCRIPTED Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Image
Impro Theatre will present LA Noir Unscripted at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

Starting with an audience suggestion and creating completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world's greatest writers, Impro Theatre a comic laugh out loud evening of theatre. They have performed all over the country.

The dark and seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in the '40's and '50's is the setting for LA Noir UnScripted. Using such authors as Raymond Chandler and James M. Cain as inspiration, the ensemble embodies private dicks, femme fatales and a cadre of colorful characters. From the back alleys of Downtown to the manicured lawns of Beverly Hills, Impro Theatre delivers hard-hitting, completely improvised tales of seduction and murder.

LA NOIR UNSCRIPTED will run February 3 & 4, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.




