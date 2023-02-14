HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2023-24 Season

Broadway San Jose has announced the six productions that will make up the company's 2023/24 season. The season kicks off with the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN (September 26-October 1, 2023), followed by the electrifying Broadway hit musical, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (October 31-November 5, 2023), and the global smash hit, MAMMA MIA! (December 12-17, 2023). In 2024, Broadway San Jose will present Tina Fey's hilarious hit musical, MEAN GIRLS (March 19-24, 2024), a new production of the high-flying Broadway musical, PETER PAN (June 25-30, 2024), and the Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, Disney's FROZEN (August 21-September 1, 2024).



The 2023/24 season also includes three special add-on productions, including the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES (October 17-22, 2023); the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL (November 28-December 3, 2023); and the 25th anniversary tour of Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash, CHICAGO (February 23-25, 2024).



"There's no better time for the whole family to experience the joy and excitement of live theater," said Feyer. "Broadway San Jose's 2023/24 season features beloved stories, larger-than-life characters, and music that moves the soul. From convenient parking to on-site and off-site food and beverage options, we remain committed to offering a stress-free experience from the moment you arrive at the Center for the Performing Arts.



Broadway San Jose season subscriptions range in price from $242-$695 for the basic six-show package and can be purchased online at broadwaysanjose.com, or by calling (866) 395-2929. An interest-free 4 payment plan is available starting as low as $60.50 per month. A limited number of President's Club memberships are available, which include center orchestra seats, access to the President's Club Lounge with a private entrance, exclusive-use restrooms and bar, complimentary snacks, a welcome gift (for full season subscribers), plus concierge service for purchasing theatre tickets in New York, Chicago, London, and Los Angeles. To purchase a President's Club membership, email Sally Souders at ssouders@broadwaysanjose.com.



Season ticket holders receive a significant discount versus regular single ticket prices. Other benefits include preferred seating, ticket exchanges, and priority access to additional tickets and shows before the general public. In addition, season ticket holders enjoy access to the Subscriber Lounge with an exclusive entrance at the Center for the Performing Arts.



All performances for Broadway San Jose's 2023/24 season will be held at the 2,600-seat San Jose Center for Performing Arts, unless otherwise noted. San Jose Center for Performing Arts is a mid-century modern architectural showcase designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, at the corner of Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard in downtown San Jose.



The performance schedule for the 2023/24 season is as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.