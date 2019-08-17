First Look at AMADEUS At North Coast Repertory Theatre

With the glorious music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer's AMADEUS assures North Coast Repertory Theatre of a grand start to Season 38. The Tony winner for Best Play weaves the fascinating tale of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Told in a series of flashbacks laced with humor, intrigue and personal insight, AMADEUS examines two men - one consumed with jealousy; the other, blissfully unaware of his extraordinary gifts. Deemed "terrifically entertaining and highly theatrical" by The New York Times, this audience favorite deftly explores musical genius by a master playwright. Tickets are already going quickly, so order now.

Richard Baird directs Tony Amendola,* Rafael Goldstein,* Kathryn Tkel,* Louis Lotorto,* Nick Kennedy, Andrew Oswald,*Andrew Barnicle,* Alice Sherman,* Christopher M. Williams,* and Leigh Ellen Akin in AMADEUS. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Hair and Wig Design). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

AMADEUS previews begin Wednesday, September 4. Opening Night on Saturday, September 7, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, September 6 at 2pm and Wednesday, September 25 at 2pm.There will be a special talkback on Friday, September 13, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through October 6, 2019 (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $55; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $60; Sun Night - $52. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on September 6 at 2pm - $49 and September 25 at 2pm - $55. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





