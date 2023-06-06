FROM PAGE TO THE STAGE Comes to Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre will present From the Page to the Stage in association with San Diego Public Library. This free educational program is a fun and engaging 45-minute presentation designed to inspire a love of reading in both children and adults through the magic and joy of live theatre.

This educational programming is designed to help children understand how works of literature from Cervantes to Mark Twain to Charles Schulz can end up on the musical stage, demonstrating the power of imagination in both reading and performing arts. Young audiences will enjoy these exciting “mini-shows” put on by professional musical theatre performers featuring selections from popular musicals based on classic literary works such as Big River, Man of La Mancha, Seussical the Musical, Wicked and You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.

From the Page to the Stage will take place at select branches June 17 - July 15 as part of San Diego Public Library's 2023 Summer Reading Program: Find your Voice with additional performances coming soon. Check the website for updates. RSVP is not required to attend.

The program is headed up by Cygnet Theatre's Education and Outreach Director Carlos Mendoza. The cast includes Krista Feallock, Cody Ingram, Kimberly Moller, and DeAndre Simmons. The show is directed and choreographed by Lee Martino with musical direction by Korrie Yamaoka.

Mendoza said, “From the Page to the Stage was performed at the Long Beach Summer Reading series in 2013 and I must say that I have never, in over 10 years of working in education and outreach, heard such unanimously rave reviews of this kind of program. It’s fun, colorful, engaging, stimulating, stirring and immersive, a great way to take live theatre to the next level, as I believe every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive."

From the Page to the Stage was written by Kevin McMahon and originally produced by Musical Theatre Guild, Los Angeles, CA.

For the most up to date schedule and information visit www.cygnettheatre.com/pagetostage.