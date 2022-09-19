FRANKENSTEIN Comes to the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the epic thriller: Frankenstein as its next student production. Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein in 1816, and it caught the public imagination almost immediately. The first stage adaptation was written in 1823, and since then countless film versions, parodies, and modern interpretations have changed the associations we have with the Frankenstein name. Shelley's novel offers many pleasures, but fulfilling the horror-movie expectations of the modern reader isn't one of them. This adaptation attempts to be faithful to Shelley's original themes, characters, mood, and literary sensibility while at the same time giving an audience a little bit more of what it expects from something called "Frankenstein." It's George Bernard Shaw meets Stephen King.

Director Benjamin Cole is atingle to present this dramatic horror onstage with some incredible student performers. "This script offers such emotional depth that our students are really sinking their acting chops into," Cole exclaims, "it provides so many opportunities for passionate creative expression." Assistant Director, Steve Smith adds, "Few characters are so universally recognized as Frankenstein's monster. Less known but equally universal are the themes the story explores - the pain of loss and the pursuit of knowledge and the true meaning of life. While it's a tale worth telling at any time of year, Frankenstein is the perfect way to kick off the month of October as we enter the Halloween season." The show runs a feverish 100 minutes with one intermission and desires to electrify audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Annabelle Ouellet, Student Assistant Stage Management by Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Lighting Design by Matt FitzGerald, and Sound and Projection Design with Original Music by Melanie Chen Cole.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores; Dominic Barrett, Encinitas; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Maggie Currier, Cardiff; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Mai Grover, Del Mar; Kylie Mullany, Del Mar; Victoria Olivares, Tierrasanta; Skippy Parsons, Encinitas; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; Ryan Warden, 4S Ranch; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).

Performances are October 6th-9th in the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep Studio Space 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $20.00 for adults and $16.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.