Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
FARGO NORTH OF NORMAL to Open at Lamb's Players Theatre
Kerry Meads directs her 19th Festival of Christmas script for the San Diego theatre's 55th season.
Lamb's Players Theatre (LPT), now celebrating its 55th Season and championing its mission to Tell Good Stories Well, has announce this year's Festival of Christmas - Fargo North of Normal running November 20th - December 27th. Performances are Tuesdays - Sundays. Press opening is Wednesday, November 25th at 7pm. Online at www.lambsplayers.org or 619-437-6000.
Lamb's Festival of Christmas started in 1978, the year Lamb's Players Theatre opened their first resident theatre. It quickly became an annual part of Season's celebration for thousands of individuals & families across San Diego. It is 'The Tradition That's Different Every Year' with a new script by Associate Artistic Director, Kerry Meads, and different music and cast each December. Over the past 48 years - Meads has written a total of 19 Festival of Christmas scripts.
FARGO NORTH OF NORMAL
What do a rising star, a real estate mogul, a precocious child and a time worn janitor all have in common? They are looking at the same 'dream' property to be their new home by Christmas. As you might suspect, this leads to misunderstandings and joyous discoveries with music of the Season at its Heart.
The cast includes talented San Diego actors, Geno Carr, Michael Louis Cusimano, Cynthia Gerber, Steve Gouveia, Steve Griffith, Joy Yandell-Hall, Garry Hall, Morgan Hollingsworth, Lauren King, Iris Manter, Aubriella Navaro, Leonard Patton, Natasha Reese, Dave Rumley and Marci Wuebben.
Writer and Director Kerry Meads shared 'Writing and Directing Lamb's annual Festival of Christmas is such a joy for me. I consider it a sort of gift to our community. Over the past 48 years, I have written 19 original scripts and I've been blessed to have the music arranged by our gifted local musicians. All the Festivals have had elements of nostalgia, family, romance and, humor — and Fargo North of Normal is no exception. It's quirky and charming and very funny and tugs at your heart strings a bit. I have been so blessed to have had such incredible casts of San Diego's finest performers telling a myriad of stories about Christmas over the years. I've gotten to celebrate Christmas on stage for 48 years surrounded by talented storytellers who are like family to me. What better way to celebrate the holidays? We look forward to sharing this delightful story and ringing in the season with our San Diego community.'
Lamb's Festival of Christmas runs November 20th - December 27th. Performances are Tuesdays-Sundays. Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesday at 2pm and 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm and Sundays at 2pm. Link to tickets.
CREATIVE TEAM
- Kerry Meads - Director
- Jon Lorenz - Music Director
- Patrick Duffy - Sound Design/Engineer
- Mike Buckley - Set Design
- Jemima Dutra - Costume Design
- Nathan Peirson - Lighting Design
- Jessica Couto - Prop Design
PRODUCTION TEAM
- Maria Mangiavellano - Production Stage Manager
- Ella Ramsey - Assistant Stage Manager
- Josh Longfellow - Shop Manager
ABOUT LAMB'S PLAYERS THEATRE
Lamb's Players Theatre (LPT) is one of San Diego's leading not-for-profit, professional performing arts organizations. Founded in 1971 as a touring ensemble, the company relocated to Southern California the following year and spent its early decades performing in venues across San Diego County. In 1994 Lamb's opened its resident stage in Coronado's historic 1917 Spreckels Building, where it presents a varied slate of work year-round — musicals, dramas, comedies, and adventurous premieres.
Now in its 55th season, with Season 56 opening in March 2027, Lamb's works with a full-time staff and a wide circle of associate artists — actors, directors, designers, and craftspeople. With a mission to Tell Good Stories Well, Lamb's Players Theatre looks for stories that probe and question the values and choices of contemporary culture; that celebrate the joys, strengths, and diverse traditions of family and community; that explore the spiritual dimension of the human experience; that champion the moral imagination.
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