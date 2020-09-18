Diversionary Welcomes New Artistic Fellow, Andrea Agosto

The Artistic Fellow program will serve to elevate and train a future LGBTQ BIPOC artistic producer.

Diversionary Theatre in University Heights, San Diego, has announced that Andréa Agosto will be joining their team as part of Diversionary's new Artistic Fellow program.

The Artistic Fellow program will serve to elevate and train a future LGBTQ BIPOC artistic producer who will collaborate on programming and production as a peer, working eye to eye with theatre leadership. This position has been created as part of Diversionary Theatre's anti-racism action plan in addressing WE SEE YOU WHITE AMERICAN THEATRE and Black Lives Matter. It will be a rotating opportunity to help foster and elevate LGBTQ BIPOC leaders in the theatre.



Agosto has been on stage many times at Diversionary (HOMOS, CARDBOARD PIANO, SIGNIFICANT OTHER, BULL IN A CHINA SHOP). About her addition to the team, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow, says "I'm thrilled to welcome Andrea Agosto as Diversionary's inaugural Artistic Fellow! She is not only a Diversionary fave, but also a San Diego theatre star, and a viciously talented theatre artist and educator. I'm grateful for her partnership in launching this program designed to elevate and give voice to future generations of LGBTQ BIPOC theatre leaders. I look forward to collaborating with Andrea on our work all season long! "



Regarding joining Diversionary and launching the new Artistic Fellow Agosto says, "I am looking forward to being on the front lines of creating and producing meaningful theatre and theatrical opportunities and advocating for LGBTQ BIPOC artists and works."

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You