Diversionary Announces REVEAL & REVOLT, A Queer Dance Fantasia - Celebrating 50 Years Of Stonewall

Diversionary announces the new dance cabaret REVEAL & REVOLT: A Queer Dance Fantasia. Michael Mizerany directs this new dance piece celebrating the 50 years of Stonewall and a legacy of disruption.

Celebrating 50 years of Stonewall and a legacy of disruption in the name of equality, Reveal & Revolt: A Queer Dance Fantasia, shines a spotlight on the LGBTQ community's insuppressible fight for equality and justice.

From the creative powerhouse Michael Mizerany (Tryst, Hot Guys Dancing), this BRAND NEW provocative dance-theatre performance will captivate, inspire and heat up your New Year!

Tickets re on sale ($15 - $30). Discounts are available to Groups, Students, Educators, Seniors and Military. To be notified of ticket sales, please sign up for the Diversionary Theatre Email List: http://diversionary.org/mailinglist/.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You