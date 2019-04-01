Diversionary Announces A 2nd Extension Of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Diversionary Theatre adds a second extension week to their 20th anniversary production, now through May 5th. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH will now run through May 5th. Performances are Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets range from $15 - $75. Discounts are available to Groups, Students, Educators, Seniors and Military. To be notified of ticket sales, please sign up for the Diversionary Theatre Email List: http://diversionary.org/mailinglist/

At long last, Hedwig comes to Diversionary! This iconic musical is an integral part of the LGBT theater canon and truly rocked the musical form when it debuted Off Broadway 20 years ago. It has since been made into a movie, enjoyed productions all over the world, and had its Broadway debut starring Neil Patrick Harris, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Our 20th anniversary production will find a thrilling new aesthetic and a renewed authenticity as we conclude a nationwide casting search for the right gender non-binary performer to fill Hedwig's boots! Get ready to rock!

About producing the 20th Anniversary production at Diversionary, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "Hedwig was formative for me as a theatre artist, being one of the first shows I saw after moving to NYC in 1997. I was quickly a groupie and saw it multiple times with various casts. 20 years later, Hedwig remains eternal, although their journey means something new now. I'm especially excited to define a new aesthetic for Hedwig with our incredible design team. And after a national search for a gender non-binary Hedwig, we found the ferociously talented Jeremy Wilson in our own backyard of San Diego! I can't wait to stage this stunning talent in a fresh new take for a new generation!"



About making their San Diego debut with this iconic role, Jeremy Wilson says, "I've always been drawn to the role of Hedwig as a fellow "freak" who has been through a lot but is just too fabulous to even consider giving up. I've taken great strength from her and I look forward to giving some of that back. As a recent transplant from NYC, I am beyond thrilled to be making my SD debut as Hedwig with Diversionary Theatre!"



About her return to the Diversionary stage Cashae Monya says, "Words can't express how excited I am about this show. I'm most looking forward to collaborating with Jeremy and Matt to craft a production that is electrifying and unforgettable!!"



Single tickets sales will begin at 12pm, January 21st, when Diversionary will be open for special office hours just for the occasion.



More information can be found at: https://www.diversionary.org/hedwig/





