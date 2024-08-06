DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! to Return to The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are going on sale for the ever-popular San Diego yuletide tradition of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Old Globe! The 27th annual holiday production features award-winning actor Andrew Polec (The Old Globe’s Hair; Crime and Punishment, A Comedy). This year will mark Polec’s fourth time portraying the title role. The Grinch will run November 6 – December 31, 2024, with an official opening night on Sunday, November 10.

The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date. Subscriber and donor priority pre-sale for Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! starts September 6 at 12:00 noon, and single tickets for the general public will be available online September 18 at www.TheOldGlobe.org, and by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623) and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park on September 20.

“The holiday season in San Diego wouldn’t be complete without a visit from The Grinch, and I’m happy to say that he’s on his way as Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns to The Old Globe for its 27th year,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “We are looking forward to San Diego audiences once again enjoying the generous blessing that Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, and Audrey Geisel have gifted our city, and to the show’s delightful and enchanting celebration of the spirit of community and togetherness. Year after year this holiday favorite brings love, laughter, and kindness to our San Diego audiences, and I can’t wait for it to demonstrate once again just how much the Globe makes theatre matter to our wonderful city.”

The Grinch features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O’Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 27th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs “Santa for a Day,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

The 19th annual, free to the public, Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the Globe’s Copley Plaza on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Opening night post-show receptions for the cast and donors are held in Hattox Hall, located in the Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Photo credit: Jim Cox

