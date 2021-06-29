DR. GLAS At North Coast Repertory Theatre Now Streaming On Demand

North Coast Repertory Theatre concludes its acclaimed streaming season with the World Premiere of the streamed production of DR. GLAS. Penned by Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson) and based on a Swedish masterpiece, this psychological thriller slowly unravels a life-and-death moral dilemma of passion and all-consuming desire.

Obie winner Daniel Gerroll (TV's "The Blacklist) and (film "Chariots of Fire") brilliantly assays the title role with quiet desperation, growing menace and unexpected humor. Astute theatre-lovers will want to be among the first to meet the memorable Dr. Glas.

This production will be filmed for streaming following all COVID safety guidelines from the CDC, SD County and Actor's Equity Association. Audiences will see a full theatrical production directed by David Ellenstein with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, Prop Design Phillip Korth, and Stage Manager, Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Reserve your tickets now for this intriguing theatrical event.

DR. GLAS will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from JULY 21 to AUGUST 15, 2021. Tickets are $35 for single viewing, $54 for group viewing, and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org.