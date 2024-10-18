Cygnet Theatre Reveals Playwrights For Finish Line Commission

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cygnet Theatre has announced its lineup of playwrights for the 2024 Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission. In partnership with the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program, the commission supports Cygnet's commitment to new theatrical works, written by groundbreaking local and nationally recognized playwrights. The 2024 artists include MFA Playwrights Mylan Gray and Beth Hyland as well as established playwrightPhanesia Pharel. The Finish Line Festival Producer is Kian Kline-Chilton. Free public readings of all three plays will take place November 9 - 10, 2024 at Cygnet Theatre.

“For almost a decade, The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission has embraced, celebrated and worked to elevate the performance of well-composed pieces,” says Sean Murray, Cygnet Theatre Artistic Director. “This festival extends the commitment to the world of theatre and to the talented playwrights whose words ought to be heard by the public.”

Launched in 2020, the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program partnership features a new class each year, comprised of two to three playwrights, who will be given a commission to participate. Playwrights awarded The Finish Line Commission will be given a week-long workshop culminating in a public reading, a financial reward, and an opportunity for a world premiere production at Cygnet.

“We are thrilled to further expand Cygnet’s mission of championing storytellers and preparing them for the stage,” says festival producer Kian Kline-Chilton. “Cygnet Theatre along with The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission will continue to be a launch pad for the development and premiere of works by well-known and up-and-coming playwrights and directly supporting living artists who are in the prime of their creative years.”

The Finish Line Commission is made possible thanks to the contribution of long-time donors Bill and Judy Garrett. "We happily support the nurturing of new playwrights who are exploring provocative, entertaining, contemporary stories and topics to add to the vast lexicon of theatrical works currently available to performers and audiences. We're delighted to be able to help create new works for today's world," explained Judy Garrett.

The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission provides:

Financial support to the playwright, actors, and director.

A Finish Line Commission grant for a local playwright and right of first refusal.

Rehearsal space and production support

Public in-person readings of all plays.

A series of public talk-backs and playwright reception.

The readings and surrounding events are FREE to the public. Seats may be reserved in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or online at https://www.cygnettheatre.com/connect/finish-line/

