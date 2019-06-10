Cygnet Theatre Opens Season with ROCK OF AGES

Season 17 kicks off with the crowd-pleasing, Tony-nominated jukebox musical Rock of Ages. Directed by Sean Murray, this exhilarating rock and roll experience runs July 2 through August 25, 2019. Opening Night for media is Saturday, July 6 at 8:00PM.

Fans of all ages will journey back to the sexy 1980s era of big: big bands, big egos, big guitar solos and big hair! Aqua Net, Lycra and liquor flow freely on the legendary Sunset Strip rock music scene. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star Drew longs to become the next big thing in music, and longs for fresh-off-the-bus newcomer Sherrie, a Kansas kid with stars in her eyes. This musical comedy lovingly nudges the fashion of the 1980s and features some of the best rock hits from the time with music from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and many more. Adding to the nostaglia and escapism of the evening, patrons will be able to purchase a beer from Cygnet's own Bourbon Club bar right on the stage!

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway in 2009 for a staggering six-year run, garnering the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time.

Our ambitious and sentimental young lovers Drew and Sherrie are played by New York native Rory Gilbert and San Diego staple Megan Carmitchel. The legendary Stacie Jaxx is Cygnet's own legendary Bryan Banville. The rest of the uber-talented cast is comprised of rock-star singers, dancers and actors including Drew Bradford, Victor E. Chan, Berto Fernandez, Siri Hafso, Emma Nossal, Anise Ritchie, Tamara Sofia Rodriguez Mehl, John Rosen, Bailey Day Sonner, Zackary Scot Wolfe, and E.Y. Washington.

The creative team includes Patrick Marion as Music Director, Katie Banvilleas Choreographer and Sean Fanning as Set Designer. Amanda Zieve is Lighting Designer, TJ Fucella is Sound Designer and Blake McCarty is Projection Designer. Costumes are by Jennifer Brawn Gittings and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Bonnie Durben is Properties Designer. Craig Campbell will stage manage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 15 and under receive half price tickets with each paid adult.





