Cygnet Theatre Announces UCSD Playwriting MFA Program Partnership

Cygnet Theatre has announced a partnership with the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program to provide commissions to graduate playwriting students through the Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission.

Each year a new class, comprised of one to two MFA Playwrights, will be given a commission through the partnership. Playwrights awarded The Finish Line Commission will be given a week-long workshop culminating in a public reading, a financial reward, and an assurance that the play will have an opportunity for a world premiere production at Cygnet.

Led by Associate Artistic Director Rob Lutfy, The Finish Line Commission supports the theatre's commitment to new theatrical works. The UCSD MFA playwrights will be paired with a nationally recognized playwright each year, who will also be awarded a commission.

Lutfy states, "I have been impressed with playwrights coming out of the program for some years now, so it was easy to be enthusiastic about this partnership. It's a feather in the cap for participating playwrights, and Cygnet has the unique opportunity to forge relationships with these up-and-coming artists who will go on to do amazing work. We are also extremely lucky to have the support of Bill and Judy Garrett, who have huge hearts for education and without whom this program wouldn't exist."

Naomi Iizuka, Head of UCSD's MFA Playwriting Program says, "We're so excited to be partnering with Cygnet Theatre on this commissioning initiative. It's very forward-thinking of Cygnet to commission our wonderful MFA playwrights at the outset of their time in San Diego. These commissions will create a unique opportunity for Cygnet to build ongoing relationships with our MFA playwrights, and it will allow our playwrights to build an ongoing relationship with the local theatre community."

Notable recent and past alumni of the UCSD Playwriting MFA include Rachel Axler, Melanie Marnich, KARL GAJDUSEK, Lauren Yee, Jeff Augustin, Liliana Padilla, Mara Nelson Greenberg, Dave Harris, and Ali Viterbi.

The first MFA playwright to kick off the partnership will be Keiko Green, who was last seen on the Cygnet Stage in The Great Leap. She will workshop her play Sharon, which will be directed by Jessica Kubzansky, Artistic Director at Boston Court Pasadena and also a Finish Line Commission Playwright (2019). The reading will be streamed online from June 21 - 27, 2021. The cast includes Linda Gehringer, Rafael Goldstein, Savanna Padilla, Sandra Ruiz and Herbert Siguenza. Jill Jones will read stage directions. Gavin Reub is Dramaturg and Craig Campbell is Stage Manager.

Cygnet anticipates that this will be the last streamed Finish Line Commission before a return to in-person readings.

The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission provides:

Financial support to the playwright, actors, director, & dramaturg.

A Finishing Commission financial reward.

Online reading of the play.

Not included for 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions:

Rehearsal space.

Public in-person readings of all plays.

A series of public forums around the festival.

Housing, roundtrip travel and a vehicle for the week-long stay.

Two designers of the playwright's choosing to create a "dream design."

The Bill and Judy Finish Line Commission will be available to the public as a streamed reading June 21 - 27. Tickets are on a pay-what-you can scale of $5, $15, $25 and $50. For more information and tickets visit CygnetTheatre.com or call the box office at 619-337-1525.